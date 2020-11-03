New CSP captain aims to cut crash fatalities as numbers trend high

The Colorado State Patrol’s primary focus is to save lives, the new Troop 5C captain said.
Captain James Saunders, who was promoted from sergeant in Montezuma County, came aboard in August as the new head for the Montrose-based troop office and took on the administration for the agency in six counties. Saunders replaces Laurie Hadley, who retired from the state patrol earlier this year.
“What we do, primarily is save lives,” Saunders said.
Recent crash numbers demonstrate the need for that mindset being translated into action.
A crash in Gunnison County on Sunday put the total fatalities within the 5C Troop area at 20.
According to CSP reports, Sammy D. Hannah, 62, of Pueblo West, failed to negotiate a curve while westbound on U.S. 50, and drifted across the eastbound lane, swerving hard to avoid colliding with an oncoming motorhome pulling a horse trailer, which was driven by a Norwood man.
The Hannah vehicle hit the other vehicle, front corner to front corner, then went off the edge of the road, into a guardrail and airborne. The vehicle then rolled, ejecting Hannah, who was not wearing a seat belt.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital in Gunnison.
Based on what was found in the debris of Hannah’s vehicle, drugs are suspected as a factor in the crash, per the report.
The other driver sustained moderate injuries. He and his passenger were wearing seat belts.
“This has been a bad year for us (5C area). So far, we’ve had 20 fatal crashes,” Saunders said.
“Our five-year average is 14 fatal crashes. Our crash numbers are unfortunately way high. That is our primary focus, is driving down those numbers.”
5C is implementing a program previously piloted in different parts of the state, which uses data to prioritize certain stretches of road for enforcement. Under it, troopers are to dedicate at least 20% of their time to working those stretches of road.
The program includes an accountability component, based on what troopers are doing while working the identified locations.
The current priority road segments are five on U.S. 50; two on U.S. 550; two on Colorado 92; and one each on Colorado 135 and 145.
The causal factors behind many crashes in the area are distracted driving — which can lead to people leaving their lane of travel — impaired driving and failing to use seat belts.
“We need people to put down their distractions, not drive impaired,” Saunders said.
Saunders, who grew up in Rifle, signed up for the CSP’s training academy on his 21st birthday.
“It was something I was looking forward to doing for a number of years,” he said.
There was no specific reason he chose to channel his desire for a law enforcement career into the state patrol, although, he joked, as a child he loved reruns of the TV show “CHiPs,” a classic crime drama focused on the California Highway Patrol.
His assignments ping-ponged him between Cortez and Montrose. Saunders was first stationed in Cortez in 2003 and then served in Montrose between 2008-2013, before being promoted to sergeant and being posted back in Cortez.
His most recent promotion, to captain, could have placed him in Sterling, Denver, or here, and Montrose won out.
“This is a great troop to work out of. This is a great community,” Saunders said.
“It is a challenging time, but it’s also a time of great opportunity to really be a change for the better and listen to the public’s voice,” he later said.
Saunders thanked other area law enforcement agencies for their ongoing cooperation.
“Obviously, we can’t do anything without the support of the other agencies. I’m hoping we can provide the same for them and so far, we have been able to,” Saunders said.
“ … I really want to focus on community involvement. When we work together, great things can be accomplished. It’s really protect and serve our community.”
