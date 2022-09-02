Shelter's Distilling, expected to break ground this fall, will be one of the Colorado Outdoor's complex newest additions. The distillery and brewery will be located south east of the Mayfly building. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
Nearly a year after scouting for a new headquarters, Shelter Distilling is set to break ground on a 23,000-square-foot distillery and brewery in Montrose this fall amongst the budding Colorado Outdoors complex.
While company co-founders Jason Senior, Matt Hammer and Karl Anderson hope to add 40 full-time jobs and 15 to 20 part-time positions within five years, they also plan to use locally-sourced grains for their products and give back to community stakeholders, such as farmers, when opportunities arise.
“We hope to create some good local jobs and then also a ‘Made in Montrose’ product that hopefully everybody in the town can be proud of,” said Senior of the future distilling company, which will be housed south of the Mayfly building–between the Ninth Street roundabout and the start of the pond at Mayfly along the Connect Trail.
Senior added that the team hopes to “continue the tradition of agriculture in the area” as the town continues to grow.
The new flagship will be Shelter’s second location following its December 2017 debut in Mammoth Lakes, California, where operations continue in a 3,600 square-foot facility.
“We’re really looking forward to creating a cool space along the river for people to come hang out and have a cocktail beer and food,” he continued. “It seems like there’s not really much up in that area along the river, so we hope to really add that component to it.”
A two-floor plan for Shelter Distilling includes a kitchen, main bar and distilling area, along with an outdoor patio for patrons looking to enjoy a drink and a view of the Uncompahgre River.
Cost estimates for the project, including equipment, is between $9 and $10 million, Mayfly Outdoors Founder David Dragoo previously told the Montrose Daily Press.
Since making the move to Montrose in early August, Senior has been focused on settling in and helping his kids adjust to a new school while working with his construction team.
The past six months have been dedicated to working with the project’s contractor, Shaw Construction, and architect team as they navigate rising costs for construction materials.
“The building costs have been so crazy these days that we’ve redesigned the building,” Senior said of the economical challenges to the project, recalling how the team would return to the drawing board each time a bid came in too high. In fact, they had to redesign the building’s plans around three different times. For now, their focus is fixed on “value engineering” and building a design within the project’s budget so the team can break ground this fall.
“We’re really just looking forward to becoming part of the community and making something ‘Made in Montrose’ here,” said Senior.
Senior hopes to open Shelter’s new doors to the public next fall.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
