Shelter's Distilling

Shelter's Distilling, expected to break ground this fall, will be one of the Colorado Outdoor's complex newest additions. The distillery and brewery will be located south east of the Mayfly building. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

Nearly a year after scouting for a new headquarters, Shelter Distilling is set to break ground on a 23,000-square-foot distillery and brewery in Montrose this fall amongst the budding Colorado Outdoors complex.

While company co-founders Jason Senior, Matt Hammer and Karl Anderson hope to add 40 full-time jobs and 15 to 20 part-time positions within five years, they also plan to use locally-sourced grains for their products and give back to community stakeholders, such as farmers, when opportunities arise.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

