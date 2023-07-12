New down payment assistance program offers homebuyers up to $25k

Middle-income homebuyers in Montrose, Mesa and Delta counties can now apply for a new loan program that will provide up to $25,000 in zero-interest down payment assistance through Housing Resources of Western Colorado affiliate Com Act Housing Corporation.
Wendy Gerkov, Housing Resources’ lending director, said the organization created the program and applied for state funding because “local incomes and home prices were not in line, so we are trying to make homeownership more affordable.”
Last week Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs, through the Division of Housing's State Housing Board, awarded Com Act over $1.5 million to help fund the Western Slope Homeownership Program.
Gerkov said this will allow Com Act to offer down payment assistance to 27 or 28 homebuyers per year for two years. The loans, intended to help with down payments and ensure homebuyers’ monthly mortgages are manageable, are interest-free and must be paid back if the buyer sells or refinances the house, transfers the deed or dies.
Homebuyers earning up to 120% of the area median income, or just under $105,000 for a family of four in all three counties, can apply for the assistance. Gerkov said it must be applied to a primary residence, though buyers looking at duplexes can apply if they plan to live in one half of the house.
“This will be a really exciting infusion of dollars,” said Baillie Tichy, an asset manager for DOLA.
She noted property on the Western Slope wasn’t always unaffordable for many working and middle-class families, and said organizations like Housing Resources have done a good job trying to fill gaps and solve a relatively new problem in the area.
“Historically housing was affordable in those areas,” she said of Mesa, Montrose and Delta counties.
Now, that isn’t always the case. Last year, the median single-family home price in Montrose County was $411,000. In 2015, that number was $195,000, less than half of what it is today.
Tichy said the loan program, which is one of a handful that DOLA funded this month and the latest one available to Montrose residents, will hopefully lessen the gap for Western Slope homebuyers.
“It's important that the homeowners are being set up for success,” she said.
According to Gerkov, prospective homebuyers can reach out to Housing Resources for more details about the loans. Recipients will also be required to participate in the organization's Homebuyer Education program, which educates buyers on topics like how to evaluate mortgage offers.
Buyers can get in touch with Housing Resources by calling 970-241-2871 or visit hrwco.org.
