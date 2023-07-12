New down payment assistance program offers homebuyers up to $25k

A home for sale in Montrose in 2022. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Middle-income homebuyers in Montrose, Mesa and Delta counties can now apply for a new loan program that will provide up to $25,000 in zero-interest down payment assistance through Housing Resources of Western Colorado affiliate Com Act Housing Corporation.

Wendy Gerkov, Housing Resources’ lending director, said the organization created the program and applied for state funding because “local incomes and home prices were not in line, so we are trying to make homeownership more affordable.”



