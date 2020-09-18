New eatery Bonnie & Clyde's opening in Montrose

Effects from the COVID-19 pandemic have shuttered some businesses the past few months in Montrose.
But some entrepreneurs aren’t leery of bringing a new business into town.
David and Cadence “Kate” Green are opening up Bonnie & Clyde’s, a new restaurant, at 647 E. Main St.
The Greens, veteran business owners who previously owned two restaurants in Ouray, recently moved to Montrose and secured the location a few months ago. Montrose City Council, during a meeting earlier this month, unanimously approved a liquor license.
After some renovations to the outdoor patio, and bar inside, the business is tentatively set to open sometime this month, possibly by the end of this weekend, once preparations are complete. The Greens hoped to open Friday, Sept. 18, but have not made an official announcement. Next Friday is a possible opening date also. Updates can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page, @bonnieclydes81401.
“I can’t wait to open,” said McKenna Mager, front of the house manager. “I’m feeling really great. I’ve had so many people message [us], asking when we’re going to open and making reservations already. I’m definitely excited. I know it’s going to be successful.”
The atmosphere the Greens hope to present is one that’s romantic, with a medieval touch, as candles and roses are expected to be placed on tables in the venue.
The restaurant will host local musicians for some performances on the outdoor patio, at least twice a week, and have already secured Coral Skye and Farmer in the Sky for some performances. Local staple Donny Morales is also expected to perform sometime at the venue.
Mager, who previously worked at The Vine Market and Bistro for three years, anticipates a lively scene inside the spacious building. The venue will be able to have 15 tables on the patio, and around 15 tables inside, following restrictions and guidelines in place. Also, around five can be seated at the bar area, which will be open during the restaurant’s launch.
The menu should have some style to it, too. Chicken, steak and fish dishes will be menu options, and after a month or so, the restaurant is aiming to welcome brunch into the mix on the weekends, Mager said.
Community residents can expect an “excellent wine list,” Mager said, with selections imported from Italy and France, to name a few. The wine and tequila wells are also unique, and are a strong recommendation due to the high quality, Mager added.
The restaurant will feature some added flair as well. Some of the cocktails will be named “Robbery” and “Getaway” to match the name brand.
Bonnie & Clyde’s plans to focus on serving fresh, local choices. Keeping it in the community, the restaurant will serve meat and produce from local sources, with everything served fresh. There will be a variety of menu options served by local chefs from Montrose and surrounding communities, giving community members a location to visit that has a wealth of experience in the kitchen.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
