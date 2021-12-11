A man accused of sexual assault has been released on a personal recognizance bond in part because of additional exculpatory evidence in the case against him.
Arturo Camacho-Estrada was arrested in May on allegations he’d forced a woman into her home at knifepoint, then sexually assaulted her. He was charged with sexual assault, second-degree kidnapping and other offenses.
But in a motion to give Camacho-Estrada a personal recognizance bond, Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Thompson said there was “recent collection of exculpatory evidence involving the alleged victim.”
The motion, which was granted Nov. 22, stipulates that the protection order in the case remains in effect and that Camacho-Estrada is excluded from a specific address.
The accuser opposed changing Camacho Estrada’s bail, Thompson wrote in the motion. “She objects, stating: ‘No, I’m not OK with him being out. He needs to pay for what he did to me. This is why people rape, people get out.’”
Defense attorney Brandon Luna said on Friday that his client also was given a PR bond because he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
“There is an active investigation going on. He is cooperating in it, as is my office, as is my investigator,” said Luna, who could not comment further because the case is pending.
District Attorney Seth Ryan also told the Montrose Daily Press that because the case remains open, he cannot comment about the nature of specific evidence.
But, in general, investigators continue collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses even after there has been an arrest and formal charges, the DA said.
“This is especially true for our most serious cases and often there is still investigation happening during trial,” Ryan said.
The rules of criminal procedure and the United States and Colorado constitutions require prosecutors to provide defendants with evidence that is favorable to them (exculpatory).
“As we receive new evidence, we continually assess its impact on, not the crimes charged, but overarchingly what the evidence says about the culpability of the suspect,” Ryan said.
“In and of itself, evidence is neither good nor bad, but helps us understand and reconstruct what happened in a particular situation. Prosecutors are tasked with the dual role of representing the people of our communities in court against the criminally accused, but also ensuring that we diligently uphold the rights of the accused under the U.S. and state constitutions.”
When prosecutors uncover evidence that significantly alters the tenor of cases, they must act to uphold those rights, he also said.
“We have discovered new evidence in Mr. Camacho-Estrada’s case that merits his release from custody,” Ryan said.
A plea hearing as been set for Dec. 13.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.