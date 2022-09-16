The Museum of the Mountain West has a new look (and a new, expanded gift shop).

Thanks to a matching grant from the city to improve facades, the museum was able to construct a new facade on its main building as well as gift shop, which has pretty much doubled in size.



Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?