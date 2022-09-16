Gary Ellis, above, and Carolyn Bellavance, below, paint the front of the new and improved gift shop at the Museum of the Mountain West Thursday. They volunteered their time because painting companies were expensive to hire. They had hoped to finish sealing and painting the facade by the end of the week.
(Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press)
Richard Fike, executive director and founder of the Museum of the Mountain West, stands behind the counter in the museum's expanded gift shop.
(Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press)
Eagle Scout Cole Griffith and a friend install a bench at the Museum of the Mountain West. Griffith constructed 10 benches for the museum as his Eagle Scout project and also renovated a picnic table.
The Museum of the Mountain West has a new look (and a new, expanded gift shop).
Thanks to a matching grant from the city to improve facades, the museum was able to construct a new facade on its main building as well as gift shop, which has pretty much doubled in size.
On-hand Thursday, and hoping to finish by the end of the week, were Gary Ellis (a Montrose County commissioner from 2007-2015) and Carolyn Bellavance (a former executive assistant to the City of Montrose), who were volunteering their time and energy to help paint the building.
“The painting companies were kind of pricey,” Bellavance, who is also secretary and treasurer for the museum, said.
The grant, which amounted to $21,000, helped pay for paint and an aerial lift machine.
There is an addition on the front of the building where the parking lot is at the Miami Road/U.S. 50 property, which will upon project completion look like two separate buildings, with more of an Old West feel in keeping with the 28 historic buildings at the site.
“With the facade, people from the highway will be able to see it. People coming down Miami will see that. It will enhance the museum and museum grounds,” Fike told the Daily Press in April. “We’re tickled about that.”
The added space in the gift shop will hopefully increase revenue, according to Fike, but it also has a “gallery” with western-style works by artists in the area.
At the Museum of the Mountain West, Fike houses hundreds of thousands of artifacts, along with several historic buildings that could otherwise have been demolished or simply fallen apart in-situ.
The 1913 German Lutheran Church — hauled down the highway several years ago from its original site on South Park Avenue — is enjoying a second life as a wedding venue and tour stop, for example.
The buildings housed there are not only good for tourists, but they are good for preserving history.
Visitation numbers show that others also value preservation. When it opened in 2005, Museum of the Mountain West drew 748 visitors for the year; the visitor count is now between 70 and 90 per day, Fike said. They come from all over the country and all over the world to see the museum, take guided tours of the recreated storefronts (jammed with artifacts for authentic recreation of a period “town”) inside the main building, enjoy events like the Tribute to Western Movies film festival, or partake in educational activities as school groups.
More improvementsIn September, Eagle Scout Cole Griffith completed his service project at the Museum of the Mountain West.
Cole created a proposal, and chose the Museum of the Mountain West as his beneficiary for his project.
For his project he organized and built 10 benches and fixed up a picnic table and placed them around the Musuem property for guests. Those benches can be found scattered throughout the Museum of the Mountain West property.
The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 68169 Miami Road in Montrose. To donate to the museum, visit https://bit.ly/3dp9Efu
Katharhynn Heidelberg contributed to this story.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
