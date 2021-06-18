For the first time since 1983, the United States has a new federal holiday.
On Thursday, June 17, President Joe Biden signed legislation commemorating Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The celebration falls on Saturday, June 19, so many workers will have Friday, June 18 off.
Juneteenth commemorates the final end of slavery in the US. On June 19, 1865, a Union general announced the end of slavery per Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, freeing the last remaining pocket of enslaved people who had not yet heard the news.
In Galveston, Texas, annual Juneteenth celebrations have been happening since 1866. The holiday has grown in recent popularity in recent years.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously on Tuesday and easily passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Only 14 GOP reps voted against the bill.
“Juneteenth is a day for all of us to celebrate American freedom and commemorate the end of slavery,” Rep. Lauren Boebert said. “America has a proud history of correcting her mistakes and working for justice. This is something all Americans should embrace and support.”
