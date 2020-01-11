Contractors working for the City of Montrose recently completed crosswalk improvements at the intersection of Uncompahgre Avenue and Main Street in historic downtown Montrose.
The crosswalk project included the installation of four new flashing crosswalk signs aimed at improving safety by helping to alert motorists to a pedestrian using the crosswalk. On average, there are about 8,100 vehicles a day traversing this section of Main Street. Pedestrians can activate all four signs with the push of a button at any corner of the intersection.
The project was funded, in part, by a $5,000 mini-grant from LiveWell Colorado and their HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living) Cities and Towns Campaign Small Grants Program.
The purpose of the grant program is to assist HEAL cities with implementing policies to create communities where people can eat healthier and live more active lives. The City of Montrose became a HEAL city in April 2015.
The crosswalk project aligns with HEAL policies adopted by the City of Montrose to improve traffic and pedestrian circulation, maintain downtown economic vitality, and encourage pedestrian-friendly plans and designs for streets, sidewalks and bicycle routes. The project contributes to the city’s goal of having “complete streets” that encourage walking and healthy living.
Similar flashing crosswalk signage was installed at Cascade Avenue and Main Street in 2016. A third flashing crosswalk is planned for the intersection of West Main and Selig Avenue in 2020, once permits are obtained from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The intersection of Main Street and Uncompahgre Ave is one of several identified by the City of Montrose as key to improving pedestrian safety downtown. Placement of these crosswalks creates a traffic-calming effect, slowing down traffic and alerting drivers of the likelihood of pedestrian activity.
The improved crosswalk will also improve safety and accessibility to the Colorado Workforce Center, located one block north of Main Street; the Montrose Farmers Market, located one block south of Main Street; and for students who attend Northside Elementary School, located six blocks north on Uncompahgre Avenue.
The project was driven by the Montrose Development and Revitalization Team (DART). DART consists of invested groups and individuals, including business and property owners, nonprofit organizations, city staff, Montrose City Council members, and others who want to see Montrose grow and be more prosperous.
The city thanked Skip Huston Construction of Montrose for helping to install the signage.
Information from press release by William Woody, City of Montrose public information officer.
