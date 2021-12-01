Grief is both an individual and shared experience by all, but when it comes to grieving a loved one who lost their fight to COVID, the mourning process becomes less universal.
In an effort to serve people in the community who have lost someone to COVID, Touch of Care Hospice has organized a monthly COVID-19 grief support group that meets the first Tuesday of every month at the TOC Hospice building. Anyone directly impacted by a COVID-related loss can simply show up to the meeting or call ahead with any questions.
TOC licensed clinical social workers Tom Smith and Catherine Vallejo have been instrumental in setting up the new program. Vallejo joined the TOC team in its early beginnings after leaving retirement in California, bringing to Montrose a background working in child protective services and with prisoners. Since arriving in 2008, Vallejo has seen TOC expand across the Western Slope into Ridgway, Ouray, Hotchkiss, Salida, Telluride and more.
Seeing the West End (Nucla, Naturita, Redvale, Norwood) establish hospice care was a “big deal,” according to Smith, who noted that since moving to Montrose, he’s seen several programs come and go.
Smith hails from a background in hospice and palliative care that spans around 15 years. He spent time in Nebraska before moving to Colorado, where he worked within Volunteers of America helping older adults build their life, as well as guide them and their families through palliative programs. Once he heard that TOC had established a hospice program, he was eager to join the team.
“We know that during this pandemic, there have been so many different losses, and be that financial, of jobs, of loved ones, just the normality that we used to have and all of those losses,” Smith said.
“We researched a little bit more about it and you see that the death of someone, a loved one from COVID-19, has such a huge impact on the person, especially when it comes to complications like them not being able to see their loved ones or say goodbye to their loved one.”
After reaching out to the community to understand what their needs were, the idea of a COVID-19 grief support group came up a few times. The idea just “made sense,” said Smith.
Social workers already consult individually with patients and family members through the grieving process, but a group setting provides a shared space where anyone who has directly experienced a pandemic-related loss can find comfort together.
TOC Hospice hosted its first support group last month. While only two people attended the session, Smith noted that the attendees said it was the best support group they had experienced so far. Empathy, active listening and an open space were central to the group, and the social workers anticipate growth for the new support group.
Vallejo also expects to see the program expand, although she’s not yet sure what expansion will look like. In the end, Vallejo and Smith aim for the program to be a resource accessible to multiple communities, whether that be through new groups that meet in-person or moving the support group to an online platform for easier access.
Future expansion may see groups dedicated to first responders who need a place to share their frustrations and losses in the workplace, or even a group for people who, although aren’t mourning the direct loss of a loved one, are impacted by the collective grief from the pandemic experienced at local, state and worldwide levels.
“Grieving is such a unique, but individualized emotion that we all go through,” Vallejo said. “People sometimes struggle [in] how to express it. We’re hoping to facilitate an opportunity for people to have a safe place to be able to express how they’re feeling while at the same time, [knowing] we’re there to let them know they are okay, and that we would assist them in moving through this journey.”
Because grief involves processing the sudden absence of someone, Vallejo and Smith’s work includes helping guide the mourners. Providing different perspectives on life, options for moving forward and healthy coping skills are just a few critical tools in the social workers’ belts.
Whether a person is feeling guilt, sadness or anger, the TOC hospice workers want people to know they aren’t alone in their journey and hope to bring the community together through the grief support group.
Each meeting will look different based on how the previous meeting ended, but the core structure will remain the same: a meeting will open with snacks and drinks while fully stocked with tissues and a COVID-safe environment.
Vallejo and Smith review confidentiality guidelines with the group to remind everyone to respect each other’s privacy within the confines of the session. Everyone then takes turns sharing their own story and the social workers wrap up the session with reviewing what was discussed while providing feedback and healthy coping skills until the next session.
By the end, attendees potentially leave armed with information and tools to help them in their journey of moving forward. Anyone who attends is welcome to reach out to Vallejo and Smith for more information or help, but the social workers don’t provide one-on-one counseling sessions.
Vallejo described the counseling environment as “therapeutic,” a powerful tool for anyone experiencing any kind of loss and the “intense” feelings that accompany grief, particularly during the pandemic. A support group gives a person permission to acknowledge the intensity of these feelings.
“When people may die suddenly and away from their loved ones, that ache can be very deep,” she said. “Allowing them to be able to tell their story in a non-judgmental, safe environment can be very therapeutic.”
The Touch of Care COVID-19 grief support group meetings are held at 1100 East Main St. on the first Tuesday of every month at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7. For more information, call 970- 249-6080.
