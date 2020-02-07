New hearing set for murder suspect

Karsten Persson, the man accused in the 2017 beating death of his mother, is to have a status conference May 4.
Persson has been deemed legally incompetent for trial at this time. His status conference was to have occurred Tuesday, but was reset for May.
Persson was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Liv Åse Wall Persson, 71. Police discovered her dead in her bed in October of 2017, after a friend of hers reported she had not shown up as expected, and asked officers to check on her.
Karsten Persson had been staying with his mother, but was not at the home when police arrived. He was later located in Ohio, where he was arrested on traffic offenses. Montrose police officers who flew there to interview him testified that Persson told them his mother and his brother were manufacturing the chemical benzene and poisoning him with it.
Also according to prior testimony, Persson was on the FBI’s watch list for trying to slip into Syria in 2015, with a suitcase of silver, to join ISIS.
The murder case is on pause, unless and until Persson is deemed to have been restored to competency.
