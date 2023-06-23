Six laws passed by the general assembly this legislative session address the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants, impacting how they can deal with issues from pet deposits to evictions.

A presentation on the new rules drew a mixed response at the Montrose County Housing Authority’s Regional Housing Conference Tuesday, as some attendees suggested landlords were getting “screwed” while others noted some of the new laws will protect tenants from being taken advantage of.



