Six laws passed by the general assembly this legislative session address the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants, impacting how they can deal with issues from pet deposits to evictions.
A presentation on the new rules drew a mixed response at the Montrose County Housing Authority’s Regional Housing Conference Tuesday, as some attendees suggested landlords were getting “screwed” while others noted some of the new laws will protect tenants from being taken advantage of.
Sue Hansen, a county commissioner, said the laws may have been well-intentioned, but that some went too far and may not be suitable for rural parts of the state.
“This always seems like overkill, and instead of just solving a problem we have to blow everything up,” she said.
Scott Goebel, an attorney at Grand Junction-based firm Dufford Waldeck, explained the new laws to guests at the summit, calling some provisions common sense but noting concerns over others.
The six new laws, which were sponsored solely by Democrats in both houses, address tenant screening, pets, natural disasters and habitability, evictions, income discrimination and lease language. Many provisions only apply to landlords who own more than five units. Most of the laws also provide means by which tenants can claim an affirmative defense in eviction proceedings by proving the landlord violated their rights.
HB 23-1254, signed May 12 and titled “Habitability of Residential Premises,” addresses recent environmental catastrophes including the Marshall Fire in the bill text.
“Colorado has experienced record-breaking wildfires in recent years, including the Marshall fire, which burned over 6,000 acres and nearly 1,100 homes in a highly urbanized area, resulting in more than $500 million in damages,” the first section reads. “After the Marshall fire, many renters struggled to secure safe, habitable housing due to significant damage from smoke, ash, and other air contaminants.”
It introduces new definitions for “environmental public health events,” such as natural disasters and “vulnerable populations” like children or people with certain medical conditions that could be more adversely affected by these events.
It also outlines how tenants can notify landlords about habitability complaints and provides timeframes in which landlords must respond and address the issues.
Another bill signed in May, HB 23-1099, addresses when landlords can and can’t charge tenants for screening reports and application fees. The new law allows tenants to provide landlords with their own reports produced within the past 30 days by a third-party agency and bans most landlords from charging fees if the tenant takes this step. It also requires landlords to make tenants aware of this option.
Four more laws were signed earlier this month, with the first being HB 23-1095 on June 5. The new law bans landlords from requiring tenants to waive certain rights as part of their lease agreements such as the right to a jury trial, class action or implied covenant of good faith dealing. It also addresses how landlords can address non-rent fees such as utilities in the case of an eviction, and places a cap on the markup landlords can charge for services like snow removal obtained through another party.
Another law signed this month, HB23-1120, also addresses evictions and provides extra protections for disabled people and those receiving cash assistance like Social Security benefits.
The bill, with some exceptions, requires mandatory mediation between landlords and these tenants, unless the tenant waives this right or fails to properly notify their landlord of their status.
Goebel said this one could pose problems, as mediators may not be easy to find in rural communities within outlined timeframes. And while landlords are only required to pay their half of the mediation costs, many firms may not be willing to accept this as the only guaranteed payment.
HB 23-1068 also addresses evictions, and specifically the process landlords must follow regarding pets if an eviction occurs. Additionally, it addresses the amount landlords can charge tenants due to pets, limiting additional security deposits (on top of traditional security deposits) to $300 and capping “pet rent” at $35 per month or 1% of monthly rent.
This bill, Goebel noted, could result in landlords simply raising rent to cover their bases– or banning pets entirely.
Finally, SB 23-184 also addresses security deposits and income discrimination, capping security deposits at double the amount of monthly rent. It also addresses when and how landlords can consider prospective tenants’ income and credit histories.
More information on these new laws, as well as the full bill text, can be found at leg.colorado.gov.