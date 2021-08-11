New logo for North Fork High

All Delta County students will be heading back to school on Aug. 16 and for those attending the new North Fork High School there’s an extra bonus. The combined Hotchkiss/Paonia high school has introduced its new logo for the North Fork Miners.
Assistant Superintendent Kurty Clay said the rebranding effort produced four primary logos or marks that are trademarked specifically for the new high school in Hotchkiss.
“It’s our own logo,” said Clay, adding that the design by VIP Branding was at no cost to the district.
“They’re a national company that basically works with schools as their primary business. Then we work with BSN Sports out of Grand Junction which is under VIP for all of our jerseys. We signed a three year contract with them to get all of our uniforms which is what we’ve done in the past,” said Clay.
Clay said it took about six weeks to complete the logo process using a committee.
“We started out with some different ideas and (VIP) also started out with some ideas and then we kinda morphed them into the final product. We were pretty specific that we didn’t want to have a stereotypical miner, keeping it gender neutral. It’s a miner, we’re all miners, North Fork Miners,” Clay said.
On the primary logo are the letters “NF” in black and red with two miner’s picks in the background. The picks carry a special meaning for the two communities in the North Fork Valley.
“The symbolization of the picks are really around Hotchkiss and Paonia coming together,” Clay said, “So, it’s the two communities coming together behind the North Fork and that’s the original logo we came up with for that purpose.”
As for the color scheme, Clay said the red and black colors will carry equal weight in the overall design of the logo and school branding. The colors were chosen by the new students and community members over a several month process last spring.
“Our color scheme is red and black. We don’t necessarily have one that’s primary and one that’s secondary. We left it up to the school if they want or need an accent color which may be silver or gray depending on the need. Obviously white will be in there because white is in almost every logo and our home and away jerseys ... we have to have white,” Clay said.
Clay said the district is working on starting a marching band for the new high school.
“We don’t know that it will be this year but we saved all of our uniforms. Paonia was the last one to have a marching band and we saved all those uniforms and they’re still red and black. At this point we may be able to repurpose them because they are super expensive,” said Clay. “We definitely want those kids to have uniforms and they’re in really good shape.”
The rebranding doesn’t stop with the logo, it also includes new signage and other elements. A joint effort between the school district and booster club will bring a new scoreboard to the football field.
“One of the things that we’re excited about is how some of the mines are pretty excited about the North Fork Miners. West Elk mine has donated a longwall shearer drum. They sandblasted and primed it so we’ll just have to paint it. They’re going to mount it as well, so it’s going to be an icon or a statue for the school. We also had Komatsu Mining out of Utah donate two mine shields that will be our entrance into our stadium with the words ‘North Fork Miners’ overhead.”
Clay said there will also be a couple of mine carts to help round out the miner’s theme. Local artist Ira Houseweart and Doughty Steel will also be contributing to the new high school theme.
“It’s just really neat to see how that community has really embraced that and are donating their time and dollars to this project. We don’t want to make it a museum but we can make it pretty cool with some of the things that will be really neat for the kids,” Clay said.
“Our sports teams will start on Monday, Aug. 8. They’ve already been going all summer and they’ve been super successful in getting the kids together and bringing them together. It’s been a really good experience for all of them so far and our numbers are really good in those sports which is really outstanding because you never know if kids are going to come out because of the change,” Clay said.
Also, on tap is a new scoreboard for the football field to be installed soon. The project was a joint effort between the North Fork Booster Club and the school district.
“The district has helped with that a little bit but the booster club is doing the large majority of that purchase. So, we’re just excited about that,” said Clay, adding that the new scoreboard should arrive by the second home game.
As for a grand opening, Clay said the district hasn’t set a date but plans to get feedback from staff at the high school. For now the next big step is for students to get on campus for the start of a new year and a new adventure.
“We’re super excited. I think the options for the kids will be amazing for them, so we’re excited for them,” Clay said.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
