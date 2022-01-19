The school board will officially approve new mascots for both Montrose High School and Centennial Middle School at a special session next Tuesday evening.
All of the members on the high school committee voted on their top two choices via email after their last meeting on Tuesday night, but the results will not be available to the public until the board meeting next week.
The group first defined a group of four choices — Storm, Bulls, Raptors and Mountain Lions — at its meeting in December, but MHS Principal Jim Barnhill decided to solicit more suggestions from students after they returned from winter break. Mavericks, Mustangs and Red Hawks were added to the pool of potential contenders after meetings with a variety of student groups, such as student council, marching band and gym classes.
At the December meeting, the committee also discussed the Red Hawks as a potential replacement, but shelved discussion after head football coach Brett Mertens voiced his objections. Barnhill said at the latest meeting that all voices will be considered and the committee’s voices will be weighted equally in the voting.
In a poll of the MHS Super Crew, which is a conglomerate of leaders across student organizations at the high school, Mavericks and Red Hawks led the group’s top two choices: both received approximately one quarter of the votes. Mustangs, Raptors and Storm rounded out the other favorable mascots. Mountain Lions and Bulls only received 4% of the votes each.
Barnhill also polled staff at the high school. Red Hawks was the clear favorite among employees, with one-third of all of the votes. Mavericks, Storm and Mountain Lions followed, with Mustangs, Bulls and Raptors rounding out the rest.
The top two contenders — Mavericks and Hawks — are also mascots at other schools in the state. A maverick is the mascot of Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction and Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs switched their mascot from the Indians to Red-Tailed Hawks after their school board voted to retire the indigenous moniker in March 2021, just a few months before the state legislature passed the law banning Native American mascots throughout the state.
Cheyenne Mountain also plays most sports at the 4A level. The football teams play in different leagues, but some sports, such as cross country, are in the same league.
Although the mascots are similar to other Colorado schools, Barnhill said, he said that shouldn’t matter if that’s what the community —and the committee — decides on.
The Indians mascot is also not unique: the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs identified 13 schools in Colorado, including MHS, with an Indian mascot that needs to be changed to comply with the new law.
The transition to the new mascot will not be instant, district spokesperson Matt Jenkins said: sport teams will finish up the season as the Indians, but the physical process of changing decor around the school will start soon to meet the June 1 deadline set in the statute.
Barnhill said that he is in discussion with companies that can work with administrators to design the new logo. Ordering new uniforms that will be ready for the fall is a high priority.
A mascot presentation was tentatively scheduled for the Feb. 8 board meeting, but the timeline was fast-tracked so the changes could start sooner.
“We're going to have some really cool opportunities to make new logos that will become ours,” Barnhill said at the committee meeting this past Tuesday night.
At the final meeting of the Centennial sub-committee last week, the members narrowed down the top option to Bears. Badgers and Bobcats also made the top three contenders in multiple rounds of voting.
The school board was originally scheduled to convene for a work session at that time, but the meeting is now designated as a special session so the members can cast votes.
The special session of the school board meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at MCSD headquarters. A livestream will also be available on the MCSD Facebook page.