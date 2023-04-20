Montrose has a new mayor and with her, a new mayor pro-tem.
Barbara Bynum was elected mayor by the Montrose City Council Tuesday, April 18, elevating her from the mayor pro-tem position she held previously.
Under Montrose's council-manager form of government, citizens elect city council representatives, while the mayor and mayor pro-tem positions are voted on annually by the elected city council.
Mayor Bynum said she was looking forward to her time serving in the city's top spot.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve as mayor for the next year," she said. "I enjoy the work that city council does, and I think there’s a lot of exciting things going on in the city of Montrose. And I’m honored to be able to be part of it.”
Dave Frank has served as mayor for the last 12 months. His final act as Montrose mayor was to nominate Bynum as his successor. With no other nominations, Bynum was therefore elected by acclamation as the city's new mayor for the 2023 to 2024 term.
Bynum has been elected for the two-year at-large seat on the city council previously in 2018, 2020 and 2022. She served a term as mayor from 2020-2021.
Following Bynum's ascension to mayor, she nominated City Councilor J. David Reed for the position of mayor pro-tem. Reed also was elected by acclamation.
“He’s next in line,” explained Bynum on her nomination of Reed, stating as mayor pro-tem Reed will step in whenever she is not available. “He indicated that he would like to serve in that capacity.”
The new mayor clarified that the role of mayor “doesn’t come with any special voting privileges."
"We (city council members) all have the same equal weight in votes," Bynum said. "They (the mayor) basically run the meeting like I did tonight and sign a lot of the papers. So it’s not more important than everyone else.”
After being appointed as mayor, Bynum recognized Frank for his commitment to Montrose.
“Throughout his tenure, Mayor Frank has demonstrated unwavering commitment to serving the people of Montrose, and we are grateful for his hardwork and dedication,” Bynum said. “Under Mayor Frank’s leadership, one of the city’s most notable achievements was the opening of our new Public Safety Complex … Dave, thank you for your commitment to Montrose. We look forward to continuing to do great work for the city of Montrose with you.”
Frank was also given a plaque and gavel for his work as mayor.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Frank. “I’m very proud to be able to serve such a great community, and I still do have a year left on council. So I’m excited to be able to continue the great works that we’ve been doing over the last three years.”
Staff Writer
Rhiannon Bergman is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
