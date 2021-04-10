Dave Frank is looking forward to serving Montrose on a bigger stage. For the newly appointed mayor pro tem, the status doesn’t really matter.
Frank will be serving as the second mayor pro tem in the COVID-19 pandemic, but the challenges for this upcoming year may be more focused on transitioning out of the “pandemic mindset,” something Frank sees as both a challenge and an opportunity.
“To me, it doesn’t matter if you’re in a pandemic or out of a pandemic, the job remains the same,” said Frank.
“My job is to provide the best service to Montrose citizens as I possibly can. I am a public servant and not a public overlord.”
One factor in transitioning out of the pandemic will be to focus on moving back to an open format, including in-person meetings.
The Montrose County Health Department determines the county’s direction in how Montrose responds to COVID-19 guidelines and the city is considerate of that fact, Frank said, but the city also has to be compliant with state law.
The city doesn’t have a health department, so it neither issues nor enforces health mandates.
“But we really want to make sure our citizens are safe and with that mindset, we’re trying to make sure that moving forward, we do so in a safe way,” said Frank.
The new mayor pro tem is looking forward to the day when Montrose doesn’t have to wear a mask. Montrose County is now at level “green” on the COVID risk dial, which means fewer restrictions. Businesses can decide whether to require patrons to wear masks.
Having had COVID, Frank is now vaccinated and is ready to help businesses get back on a solid footing moving forward.
“I see a lot of opportunities this year for advancement in our infrastructure,” said Frank.
“We have an opportunity to draw a number of new businesses into Montrose that are going to increase our employment, increase our ability to provide services for our citizens, and our ability to make Montrose a better place to live.“
Frank’s goals within his term this year are to increase and help the communication between the city and the county.
The city is already collaborating on the intersection at U.S. 550 and Chipeta for a signal, and the mayor pro tem wants to continue to expand on that good relationship and make sure Montrose is moving in a positive direction.
Frank sees an opportunity to collaborate on a transportation workshop between the Montrose City County Commission and the Montrose County Planning Commission “to ensure that our visions match.”
Frank’s father-in-law, Bill Patterson, served as mayor in 2000, and Frank said he is looking forward to the service opportunities presented to both him and his family as the new mayor pro tem.
As for the next year, he pointed to his respect for Mayor Doug Glaspell and their working relationship, citing the new mayor as an “intelligent, compassionate and caring man.”
“I think that he is going to be an asset to the city of Montrose because of his really in-depth knowledge of some of the areas of the city that other mayors may or may not have been involved with,” said Frank.
He noted Glaspell’s background in construction and electrical engineering as a strength for the office, a tool that could bring “real working knowledge of some of the basics of what it takes to make systems work.”
“We had a real good personal relationship just because of the communication over the last year sitting next to each other during city council meetings and I think he’s a really great man,” Frank said.
Frank said he is proud to serve the citizens of Montrose in a “little bit of a bigger capacity.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.