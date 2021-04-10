New Montrose Mayor Doug Glaspell aims for momentum, business development

Doug Glaspell wants to keep Montrose moving forward and drawing entrepreneurs. That job, the newly minted mayor said, is about more than one person. Instead, serving the community is about cooperating with Montrose City Council, staff — and constituents.
“I’m still an elected official, along with the other council members,” Glaspell said, a few days after fellow councilors selected him to serve as mayor for the next year. “I look at is as being sort of board chairman at the present time. We still work together as a team. I don’t know from an overall standpoint that much changes, but I do in many situations have to represent the council and the city in dealing with the general population and different public agencies.
“That certainly is a change. How is that going to affect the city, or the community, or other members of the council?”
Glaspell will be the second mayor to lead Montrose during the COVID-19 pandemic, although for now, the prevalence of the virus appears to be on the wane, thanks in part of an aggressive vaccination campaign by many players.
That doesn’t mean there are not challenges.
“It is still going to be difficult for small businesses, because people have gotten so accustomed to purchasing things online. I think it’s a matter of trying to help small businesses reclaim that walk-in population. I think we’ve got some real difficulty in doing that,” Glaspell said.
“I’m not sure how long it’s going to take to get people back out of their homes, but I think overall, people are tired of having to stay home and sort of be quarantined. Hopefully, we can get that going again. Small businesses are really the backbone of any community, and, I think, of ours in particular.”
Local brick and mortar businesses contribute heavily to sales tax revenue, as well as to community causes, yet last year, an uncomfortable number shuttered or scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationally, small business employs more people than big business, Glaspell said, and the need to support smaller operations remains.
Montrose has been attracting business, too, despite the pandemic, he said, citing ongoing development at Colorado Outdoors, which recently broke ground on its Flex Buildings — a major residential and commercial project — and reports that another company is moving into the former Russell Stover candy factory. That kind of development serves to draw additional businesses, he said, because they see opportunity.
“I think anytime we see development like that, we’ve got other companies that are supporting them, or looking for opportunities and see that those opportunities are available in the Montrose area. We’ve had a good number of businesses expanding and some of them were even expanding during the pandemic,” Glaspell said.
He said he wants to see the city continue to help industry and business where it can, as industry is a job generator, but that highlights a persistent challenge in Montrose: housing, particularly affordable housing. Businesses that want to come here need housing for employees, as do people who already live here.
“It’s a tough one. It’s not just here. It’s everywhere,” Glaspell said, noting that construction costs have soared. Developers have to lay out a good chunk of change just in purchasing a building lot, connecting utilities and obtaining permits, he said.
“Those kinds of things, if you can’t get the product prices down, we’re still going to have difficulty finding affordable housing,” said Glaspell, who added that the new housing being built at Colorado Outdoors should take some pressure off the market. The price of those rentals remains a factor, however, he also said.
“If we can do things to continue to make Montrose the business hub of the area, that will continue to help our taxes from income and growth,” Glaspell said.
He noted that the city has provided incentives to businesses in the past, not just through the recent public-private partnership of the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority, in which the Flex Buildings are located.
Glaspell pointed to Russell Stover, which received land for its factory as an enticement when it came to town. Although the plant closed after about 45 years, plunging about 300 people into unemployment, when it operated, Russell Stover paid back what it received into the community, in the form of sales and property taxes, Glaspell said.
“We’re in a very competitive world. Everyone is trying to get a piece of that business (development) into their area.”
Events that draw the community together are coming back after the pandemic, including, tentatively, the Fun on the Uncompahgre festival. Glaspell said he looks forward to music festivals returning as well — and with that more community engagement.
Montrose’s trails and outdoor spaces have held the line during the pandemic, providing people with critical recreation and exercise. Those trails and amenities come through grants and partnerships with other entities, such as the Montrose Recreation District, Glaspell said, praising the city’s grant writer, Kendall Cramer.
“I’m just really happy anytime I drive through Riverbottom (Park) and in those areas and see a number of people utilizing them — and people from different financial categories. It’s not just a single group of people. I see a much broader draw of folks,” the mayor said.
“We’ve got a great outdoors. We’ve got summertime coming. We can finally begin to enjoy it and meet with people. Those are the areas that hopefully will really bring people back around and get them involved in the community again.”
He said that as mayor, he, along with council, has to be focused on multiple things at a time and there is not a particular project he is looking forward to tackling above any others that need done.
“We have to be very broad in what we’re doing. It’s really a matter of working with council, city management and community members to develop things together. I don’t feel just because I’m mayor I should be out trying to beat the bandwagon for any particular thing. It has to be a joint effort,” Glaspell said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
