Mari Steinbach always thought she would one day make it back to the Centennial State where she lived in for about 20 years — and she did, this time as the recently hired Montrose Recreation District executive director.
“My dream was to come back,” said Steinbach, who also said the move takes her closer to family on the Front Range.
Steinbach, who’s coming from Greenville, South Carolina, said she’s looking forward to joining this MRD and the “groundwork” that has been put in place before arriving.
The rec district held a meet and greet for residents to meet Steinbach Thursday at the Montrose Community Recreation Center.
Steinbach has 30 years of experience managing recreation agencies and building partnerships in the communities where she has worked. Steinbach is a certified parks and recreation professional, as recognized by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), and she has a B.S. in business administration with a minor in recreation resources management from Colorado State University and a master’s of public administration from the University of Colorado at Denver.
She has managed recreation agencies in Grand Junction; Anchorage, Alaska; Burlington, Vermont; and South Carolina.
While in Burlington, Steinbach was a key player in making the Burlington Greenway Rehabilitation Project a reality, which rejuvenated a heavily used 8-mile trail system on the east shore of Lake Champlain, according to the MRD. During her nine years as recreation superintendent in Grand Junction, she led the department to receive a National Gold Medal Award from the NRPA. During her most recent job in South Carolina, Steinbach managed an organization with 35 parks, six community centers, a zoo, and an annual budget of $15 million.
She was selected to lead the MRD after a long interview process undertaken by seven directors on the MRD Board and various community members. In the end, Steinbach beat out 44 applicants.
Montrose Mayor Pro-Tem Barbara Bynum, who was a part of the selection committee, said Steinbach’s resume showed she was more than qualified to take the rec district helm.
“(We) really felt like she could jump right into her new role with the Montrose Recreation District and hit the ground running,” said Bynum, who was on the MRD board for a few years before becoming part of the city council.
She added when Steinbach was invited to the rec center as part of the interview process, she showcased a level of eagerness and engagement for the MRD’s programs that made her seem perfect for the role.
“She really showed an interest in the district,” Bynum said. “She was enthusiastic about learning about our rec district. The selection committee thought she would be a perfect choice.”
Steinbach had praise for the work that has been done by the MRD, including the rec center.
“I’m lucky to be a part of this now,” she said. “There has been an incredible amount of work done.”
Although she’s in her first week on the job, Steinbach has a vision for the MRD. She didn’t want to say exactly what it is yet, but she’ll make it known soon.
‘It’s emerging. Within a month I’ll have a vision statement to share with folks,” Steinbach said. “Right now, it’s just stepping in. figuring things out and seeing what’s what and what the needs are.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
