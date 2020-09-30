This story was corrected to show the reason for the name "Electric Hills."
The construction of 20 miles of single-track trail in the Shavano Gateway Recreation Area have officially begun with the hopes of phase one being completed by the end of the year. The trails have officially been named “Electric Hills” as an acknowledgment to the electrical towers and power lines that dominate the area.
The Bureau of Land Management in 2019 approved construction and maintenance of up to 20 miles of mountain bike trails in the 1,100-acre Shavano Gateway Recreation site, located approximately 6 or 7 miles southwest of town on 90 Road, with Montrose Country, and the Montrose-Uncompahgre Chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, or MUT/COPMOBA.
The BLM has worked on developing the trail system and trailhead since 2017, after the idea was conceived in 2016.
“A lot of consideration goes into the location of where to put a trail system,” said Garry Baker, trail project lead.
The project developers wanted the trails to be on BLM land because it “is really the only option to get a sizable trail system anywhere close to Montrose,” Baker added.
Phase one of the project called for the development of 1.5 miles of trail to be built with an estimated volunteer effort of 500 hours.
This summer, a half-mile of trail was completed, with the hopes of finishing phase one by the end of November. The leaders of the project are working on obtaining a grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to fund a combination of volunteer work as well as professional work. They hope to get about half of the 20 miles done by the end of next year, with the other half completed by the following year.
Volunteers for Colorado (VOC) is partnering with the BLM, Montrose County, and MUT to hold a trail building event in May of 2021. This would include VOC coming to Electric Hills for a weekend and building as much trail as possible. The event was originally scheduled for May of 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19.
Eventually, volunteers are planning to connect the Electric Hills to another chain of trails in Spring Creek Canyon, about 5 miles to the east. In 2019, the construction of two bridges was completed, providing safer riding during the spring season in this area. With the two trail networks connected, a total of about 30 miles altogether would be achieved.
The Electric Hills project is part of a long range plan to build 40 miles of trail within 30 minutes of Montrose.
“It would be great if it could be done by 2025,” Baker said.
After the Electric Hills are completed, the trails will be monitored to see how popular they become; however, at the same time, volunteers will start building other connections in the trails.
“The more connections you have, the more popular it’s going to be. We really hope to take some pressure off of Buzzard Gulch,” Baker said, in a reference to the popular 12 miles of single-track trail located about 5 to 6 miles southwest of Montrose.
He said it’s important to increase the amount of trails Montrose has compared to other towns.
“We want to get Montrose into that league where we can be a more legitimate outdoor destination,” Baker said.
The project will also become a venue for the Montrose High School Mountain Bike Team to host competitions.
“This will allow them to have a world class trail system right in Montrose’s back yard,” he added.
The volunteers also wanted it to be near a main road and within 30 minutes from Montrose to provide easy access. Other considerations included if the land was under wildlife protection or if it had many historical and cultural artifacts. “And of course you want it to be on terrain that’s going to be really fun and cool to ride,” Baker added.
For more information about COPMOBA, visit copmoba.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.