School officials unveiled a new sign Friday at the school formerly known as Western Colorado Community College in Grand Junction, bearing a brand new name: CMU Tech.
The rebrand is meant to convey a message. According to Brigitte Sundermann, vice president of community college affairs, the name change is intended to clarify that the school is part of Colorado Mesa University and put the focus on career and technical education.
The rebranding process, including changing print and digital materials and logos throughout campus, will take about a year. But, Sundermann said: “The way we do business isn’t changing.”
Sundermann said the rebrand is the result of community surveys and feedback from current students and alumni, many of whom supported the change.
“It was a widespread 'yes' on the name “CMU Tech,” she said.
CMU Tech offers over 30 associates degree and certificate programs, along with non-credit courses for personal and business development. CMU and CMU Tech also offer 14 bachelors and associates degree and certificate programs through CMU Montrose, including courses in nursing, early childhood education, welding and law enforcement.
Sundermann hopes the name change will bring attention to technical programs like HVAC and manufacturing that may have non-degree options, but often promise well-paying careers. She also pointed out the school’s non-credit courses offered through its Community Education Center, which cover everything from career education to personal finance to firearm safety.
She said the school evaluates and updates its course catalog each year, and this will not change under the new name.
