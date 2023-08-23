School officials unveiled a new sign Friday at the school formerly known as Western Colorado Community College in Grand Junction, bearing a brand new name: CMU Tech.

The rebrand is meant to convey a message. According to Brigitte Sundermann, vice president of community college affairs, the name change is intended to clarify that the school is part of Colorado Mesa University and put the focus on career and technical education.



