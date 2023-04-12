Stuart West first visited the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park around 30 years ago, back when it was easier for him to climb down into the canyon.
“It was an unknown gem, and I was awestruck,” he said.
Now he’s superintendent of the park, along with Curecanti National Recreation Area and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. As West would put it: “This is the pinnacle of my career.”
The long-time National Park Service employee took the reins at the end of February, and after just over a month on the job, has set his sights on improving the efficiency of the park’s operating systems to make employees more efficient. Guests may not notice a difference at first, but modernizing the systems will make processes like reservations easier, and eventually include the creation of more user-friendly web pages and materials.
West’s 35-year career with the park service, which he began at Gateway Arch in St. Louis, has included education, management and law enforcement roles. He’s served all over the country, including working as chief ranger at Acadia National Park in Maine before ultimately jumping into a management role. Before making the jump to superintendent of the two parks closest to Montrose, he spent three years as superintendent of the High Plains Group of parks, which includes national historic sites and monuments in Colorado and New Mexico.
West explained that a park superintendent is similar to a town manager, as parks are in some ways like small towns with their own budget, resources and law enforcement.
After a month on the job, he’s still buzzing with excitement, describing the drive from Montrose to his office at Curecanti every day as an “amazing, beautiful trip.”
His big goal for this year is getting systems for both parks up-to-date, in line with guidance from the park service.
“There will be a lot of changes, but not that the public will see.,” West said.
Currently, the parks’ internet connection runs at a crawl, making it difficult to run necessary programs like fee management and reservation systems. West is hoping to update the system and make it so reservations for services like camping spots can be made online rather than in-person or over the phone.
He’s looking into implementing a scan-and-pay option for some camping sites where internet service is available and considering re-evaluating camping fees to ensure the parks aren’t underselling. Some prices haven’t changed since 2016, and West wants to make sure they are appropriate compared to similar public and private campgrounds.
Additionally, he said Curecanti’s lease with Elk Creek Marina, LLC, which manages the Elk Creek and Lake Fork marinas, will end in 2025, and he’s starting to look at the future of operating those facilities, which provide concessions, rentals and amenities like showers.
West’s goal is to have the back-of-house complete by 2023, including making improvements to printed and online materials, such as web pages, which are customer-facing.
“All the focus is on making it so the employees can be efficient, and they don’t have as many stumbling blocks to get through to get their jobs done,” he said.