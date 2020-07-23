Education and connecting with students is Beth Kusar’s passion and has been for the 17 years she has worked in education. After moving to Colorado from Macon, Georgia, with her husband Mike, and daughter, Maggie, Kusar is excited for her new role as the Olathe Elementary School principal.
Throughout her tenure in education, she co-taught students in kindergarten through fifth grades and also worked in the special education department. Kusar previously worked as an academic coach at Cottonwood Elementary School for a couple years before becoming an assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary School for three years in the Delta Public School District.
“I’ve seen a lot and worked at several different schools, so I feel like I’ve seen some different things and have some new ideas,” she said. “I have a ton of respect for what Joe (Brummitt) has done for almost 40 years to a place, but it will be neat to see what I can bring to the school.”
She has a master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Wesleyan College and a specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Columbus State University. Kusar is also certified in interrelated special education. Prior to moving to Colorado, Kusar earned her administrative license, which afforded her opportunities in both Delta and Montrose school districts.
Ahead of the coronavirus shuttering schools this past spring, Kusar saw that Montrose County School District posted a principal’s position at Olathe Elementary School. The virus changed the hiring process as the district conducted Zoom interviews with applicants, which Kusar said was a new experience.
“(The Zoom interview) felt longer and more tiring just sitting there for so long,” she said. “I feel like I have a pretty big personality and maybe it was a good thing for me because it was toned down a bit, not being in person.”
After being offered and accepting the position, Kusar took time to meet the faculty and parents through social media and Zoom conversations as she works to build relationships prior to the upcoming school year.
Joe Brummitt preceded Kusar as the OES principal, a position he held for 37 years. As the staff and families adjust to a change in leadership, Kusar said she has felt welcomed by everyone and is excited for what lies ahead. Brummitt has worked with Kusar since she was hired to help with the transition by providing numerous school tours and insight into the school’s culture.
“I’ve been Zooming with the secretaries as long as I can remember, just so I can get to know them,” she said. “They’ve been super helpful.”
In preparation for both in-person and distance learning, Kusar worked with Brummitt and the teachers to draft a learning plan.
“That was kind of an interesting thing getting to know the staff via Zoom and text,” she said. “It’s a challenge to get to know people when you can’t face-to-face as a family.”
While the novel coronavirus will affect the way schools operate this upcoming year, Kusar said as a leader she’s learned not to change a lot during her first year.
“As a leader, you don’t ever want to do that,” she said. “Do I have some ideas, yes. But my main focus this year is making sure that the staff and the parents know what’s going on with possible shutdowns and possible remote learning and just keeping the culture built up there.”
She is also focused on the social and emotional needs of both students and staff as they navigate teaching amid a pandemic. Staying connected and informed is part of that process, which Kusar will accomplish with bi-weekly newsletters that families can view on Facebook. A hard copy will also be sent home with students.
Throughout this time, Kusar said a quote from one of her colleagues gives her hope for the future: “Change is difficult at first, messy in the middle and beautiful at the end.”
Kusar’s contract begins on Friday, July 24.
“I love what I do,” she said. “I think there’s no happier place than a school, an elementary school specifically. Some people say Disney World is, but I disagree. I think there’s no greater joy than getting to go into a building everyday with hundreds of kiddos. I think it’s the best job there is.”
To help facilitate building relationships at OES, Kusar is excited to implement Capturing Kids’ Hearts, which is a process of relationship building between students and staff and among staff. Pomona and Columbine elementaries currently use this resource.
“It transforms a school and I’ve been a part of it the last three years at Lincoln,” she said. “I know it takes good schools and only makes them better.”
Kusar applied for a grant through the Flippen Group, based out of Texas. A corporation in Texas was concerned about the social and emotional well-being of students during COVID-19 and donated money to the Flippen Group. OES and Cottonwood Elementary were awarded the $22,500 grant. Fifty staff members will complete a two-day in-person training.
“When I got the job, I thought, ‘How can I bring Capturing Kids’ Hearts to Olathe?’ There’s no way with all the budget cuts and then this came about,” Kusar said.
As Kusar continues to build relationships with her staff and students, she looks forward to showcasing the learning happening at OES.
Outside of school, Kusar likes to explore the outdoors with her family by going on hikes and skiing. She also enjoys gardening.
