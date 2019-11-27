A large, 100-foot steel bridge was lifted into place over the river to replace an aging and unsafe railcar bridge that used to span the river near Ogden Road.
The bridge provides an important link for pedestrians and cyclists using the city’s river trail system. The project has been ongoing since September when Con-Sy, Inc. out of Grand Junction, was awarded the project.
The bridge’s abutments have been constructed and, once the bridge deck is set in place, concrete will be poured for the bridge surface. The project should be completed by the end of the year.
For public safety please stay out and away from the construction zone.
For more information about the project, or if you have questions or concerns, please contact Parks Division Superintendent John Malloy at 970.240.1411 or via email at jmalloy@cityofmontrose.org.
