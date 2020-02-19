New owner, new venture on former EMDI lot

Many challenges awaited Mark Levin after he acquired the former site of Elizabeth Mining and Development Inc., but now his business, Mining Equipment and Supply LLC, is open at the 63.00 Road location.
Mining Equipment and Supply sells and leases underground mining equipment. A separate division performs contractor work related to such work as mine closures, reclamation, consulting, engineering, construction and technical studies throughout the western United States.
Levin’s equipment from Alaska, Nevada, Montana and, in Colorado, Dumont (Clear Creek), is coming to the Montrose site, while the main administrative office is being located in Salt Lake City.
“By getting it all in one place, it will make it easier to go through, repair it and either lease or sell it. It’s a mining equipment dealership, is what it’s doing,” Levin said.
Levin acquired the property in 2017 via a treasurer’s deed and a quiet title legal process, also paying more than $155,000 in back taxes for the 30-plus acres. The title was held by his land holding company, 6300 Renovations.
The former EMDI operation had stripped precious metals from catalytic converters and closed under a legal cloud after its original owners were indicted in 2007; the surviving owner ultimately received probation for treating hazardous wastes without a permit and his business partner pleaded guilty to selling and unregistered security.
The Environmental Protection Agency in 2010 removed chemicals and acids from the site.
There was still much left for Levin to take care of. With a decades-long background in cleanup and mining operations, including on the Rocky Flats site, he was prepared — although he encountered surprises.
“We thought the cleanup would be a little faster and easier than it would (actually) be,” Levin said.
Although Montrose County passed a resolution in support of cleanup at the site, MES was unable to tap into federal brownfields grant funding and had to proceed on its own.
Levin worked with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to develop a corrective action plan, which entailed the removal of more than 1,000 tons of soil contaminated with lead, as well as studies to make sure the groundwater was not lead-contaminated.
“We had to essentially go back and temporarily reopen the site ID and do everything the state health department wanted done, which was quite a lot,” Levin said.
Removing the lead-contaminated soil required several approvals and, although the EPA had removed chemicals from the site in 2010, more were found and Levin had to bring in an approved disposal contractor, Clean Harbors, to remove these.
Levin also had to pay back utility bills on the site and some 20,000 square-feet of buildings.
Cleanup was not cheap, but the tab did include the removal of debris that once made the location an “eyesore,” he said.
“The neighbors were very happy that gone done,” he added.
“The bad news is, I thought I could do this for about half a million. Like everything else in life, it’s like when you buy an old car — it costs more and it takes longer (to fix),” Levin said. “The good news is, it’s all done.”
“It just took longer than we expected, is all. Now the site is back on the tax rolls.”
The extensive work was completed late last year and equipment is now being consolidated at the 63.00 Road site.
Levin started his mining work in the coal mines near Carbondale; he went on to receive degrees in mineral and ecological engineering from the Colorado School of Mines. When he began with MES about 24 years ago, the company mainly performed mine-closure work for the state of Colorado, including studies of how best to clean sites. The company’s current projects include one at the Idarado Mine site near Telluride and as a subcontractor on an EPA project in Creed.
The Montrose side of the business leases and sells equipment; Levin said it is common for leasing and sales to be a separate division within similar companies.
When a large mining company is closing a mine or changing ownership, that company typically sells off equipment. The MES equipment division purchases equipment that can be sold or repaired and leases it.
The Montrose site employs five and Levin said he hopes to hire more people this year.
He is in the process of moving his main administrative office to Salt Lake City, partly because the travel-intensive job for so many of his key employees requires ready access to a major airport. Although there is “some inefficiency” in having the yard in Montrose, land here was less expensive, plus many of Levin’s Colorado-based employees preferred Montrose to Salt Lake, he said.
“On the flip side, we were able to get 35 acres of land, 20,000 square-feet of building, and the overall cost was probably one-eighth of what it would have taken in Salt Lake City,” Levin said.
“The advantages of Montrose are, you have proximity to the mountains and all the recreation, but you’re not in a narrow, dark windy canyon, which is currently the situation in Clear Creek.”
That site is also “untenable” because of I-70 congestion, the lack of good internet service and “terrible” phone lines, he also said.
“Montrose has just enough infrastructure to sustain a company. We were seeing an opportunity to tie into a rural workforce, with a good work ethic, and also that people who used to work in coal mines might have equipment-repair skills,” Levin said.
Although he knows it can’t make up for recent, significant job losses in Montrose with the impending closure of the Russell Stover factory, Levin said he intends to hire about five more skilled laborers this year.
“I know that doesn’t compensate for (the loss of) a candy factory of 400 people, but we’re also paying a lot more, too,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.