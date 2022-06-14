Kevin and Kari Reddin have big plans for their small animals and the community.
The Reddins are hosting a grand opening of their new store, Tortoise and the Hare Common to Exotic Pets, on June 18 at 9 .a.m.
They had a soft opening on Saturday after experiencing delays over the past several weeks — they previously targeted March 1 and March 15 to open the business.
The new store is located at 523 E. Main St. and is home to reptiles, birds, fish and more as the Reddins seek to establish another pet and supply shop in Montrose.
“I want to educate people and carry things that people can’t get around here,” Kevin said. “I thought it was appropriate and I think I can do a great job serving the community.”
The Reddins plan to offer educational programs for people eager to learn more about reptiles and other animals and to ensure quality care from pet owners. Kevin said he hopes the store can eventually host school groups and clubs.
The business will have supplies and products for different animals and is expected to receive additional products soon.
The startup is Kevin’s first. A Montrose resident for 10-plus years, he has studied reptiles since he was eight years old and can lend extensive knowledge on extoric animals and their ability to adapt, handling processes and different breeds, he said.
He picked up animals from Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Texas that the store will carry. He put in extra time researching the parties he received the animals from to “get good, quality animals”, he said.
“My list is huge. Petco has some of the more simple things, but on the other hand, there are people out there looking for really crazy exotic reptiles,” Kevin said.
The store is expected to have a selfie room in addition to its animals and products so customers can get familiar with different species.
The shop will be open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.
