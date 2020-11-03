The City of Montrose’s new public safety building won the favor of those surveyed during a Monday update on its progress — the majority said they would feel safer in the one now being designed than in the current facility.
All respondents said the design, as presented, seems to connect to the community and they would be comfortable coming to the building.
“We want the police building to look like a civic building, like it belongs downtown,” Peter Icenogle, director of architecture for Blythe Group & Co., said, while presenting design drawings.
The city is building a new police headquarters on property it owns adjacent to and behind the current police station on South First Street. Funding comes from a 0.58% municipal sales tax, approved last year, which also is funding more officers and equipment.
The project is expected to break ground next year and possibly be completed in the summer. When finished, it will replace the cramped and outdated police station with more than 37,000 square feet of space on two floors, space for secure patrol unit parking and access, more and secure space for evidence collection and storage, community access and a community room.
Construction will protrude into South First Street, to about the center line, and plans are for the street to become one-way in that area.
Although those who attended the update got a look at the basic floor plan and a conceptual rendering of the exterior that is designed to fit with the feel of downtown and nearby historic City Hall, the architects did not share all specifics.
“Because it’s a police facility, we’ve been asked to not share the exact floor plan to the public,” Icenogle said. “The main lobby will be a public space entered from the north and from here, you can access the records window … you can access the community and city staff can access the fitness area. From that single lobby, we’re gaining a lot of function.”
The second floor will provide space for police administration, support staff, offices, investigators and a multi-purpose room.
On the east end is the semi-public entrance for such functions as evidence return, or attorney access.
“That also will be the entrance where we will register sex offenders,” Chief Blaine Hall said. “We’ll be able to intake drugs that people want to turn in. There’s new legislation out there that requires police departments to be a safe haven for individuals to bring drugs in. That’s not something we can any longer accept in our lobby. It has to be negatively pressured, because you can imagine what people bring into us.”
As a separate project, which has not been launched, a municipal court could be created, with handy access from the police building.
After the presentation, audience members were given devices with which to take a real-time survey. Ninety-two percent of respondents said they will feel safer in the new building and most also responded with the option for “nothing,” when asked if there was one thing they could change in the building’s design.
The majority also generously said Hall could have “one very small window” in his office, in response to the final question, which was intended as a joke. (The other answers were versions of “zero.”)
Judy Ann Files, former city councilor, asked what happens to All Points Transit, which currently has an office and terminal for its bus route service on city-owned property behind the existing police department. That area will become part of the new project.
The city has secured the former Powderhorn Industries building on North Ninth Street and Park Avenue, City Manager Bill Bell said.
“They’ve been talked to about a master plan that would expand their bus terminal facility. They were planning on doing that plan next year. We kind of expedited that,” he said.
The city is looking at all options for the Powderhorn building, whether it is renovating it or demolishing it for fresh construction. The bus terminal could be placed at San Juan and Park avenues, providing a larger bus stop for the community, as well as one that could accommodate a stop for the “Bustang” route to the Front Range.
Bell later said APT is relocating and, because the city is displacing the current terminal, it is providing the Powderhorn property, while also assisting All Points with grant-writing.
The new site will allow APT to be located on a single parcel and is close to heavy-use sites like the Sunshine Peaks Apartments, as well as across the street from Community Options, whose clients routinely use All Points buses.
“We think it’s a pretty good site,” Bell said. “We needed that (current APT) area for secured parking for the police.”
During a presentation on elevation drawings of the exterior, Icenogle shared how the design incorporates large windows, arches, and different colors of and textures of brick, as well as stone accents, currently seen downtown.
“The idea here is we have some areas of the building that look a little more classical in shape and style,” Icenogle said.
The color scheme of the brick and stone fits well with existing buildings, Bell said. “We wanted it to look historic enough, but modern at the same time,” he said.
“We’re trying to design security, along with community feel,” Hall said.
Although turnout was sparse Monday, it was a suitable showing, given the pandemic, Hall said.
“I think it’s just the right amount so we’re not putting people at risk,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.