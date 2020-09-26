A new police headquarters and auxiliary facility are one step closer to construction, as schematic design nears completion.
“We plan on breaking ground, most likely around early spring,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. “If the timeline holds, the building will be complete sometime in August — maybe earlier, but conservatively, August.”
The new police buildings are being built on city-owned property adjacent to the existing Montrose Police Department on South First Street. Funding comes from public safety sales tax revenues approved last November under city measure 2A. The measure established a 0.58% municipal sales tax specifically for law enforcement, to enable more officers to be brought onto the force, as well as to replace the too-small and outdated police building, which was originally a library.
The sales tax revenue for public safety is in addition to the City of Montrose’s annual general fund allocation to the police department, which is a minimum of 43% of the general fund.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, sales tax revenue is slightly up across the board for the city, compared with what was budgeted for 2020, Mayor Barbara Bynum said.
The public safety sales tax is no exception. The city conservatively budgeted about $1.9 million in revenue for that fund and so far this year, has brought in slightly more than $2.06 million. This money is kept in the public safety fund, along with the annual general fund allocation.
“As we look at the budget for 2021, we’re actually putting 44 percent (general fund) in. The minimum is 43% and we’ve exceeded that with our general fund allocation,” Bynum said.
“We wanted to make sure the taxpayers know that while we were asking for additional funds, we weren’t using those funds to supplant the existing general fund, but instead to go on top of existing money.
“ … We’re using that money to hire new police officers, buy new police equipment and also the new building.”
Hall acknowledged people are concerned with how the city spends their money. He encouraged people to attend upcoming open houses for the city’s 2021 budget.
Construction for the new police facilities is estimated at about $16 million, with financing secured through certificates of participation with UMB Bank.
Hall said schematic design is about 90% complete. The city previously hired a design specialist and owner’s representative firm.
The former Wells Fargo drive-up building next door to the police department has been leveled to make way for the new facility, as was a building across the alley. Soil samples have been taken from the site.
A portion of South First Street is now closed as a staging area for heavy equipment being used to build the new facility; the street is also closed for other improvements related to road repairs and a new outdoor seating area on the city campus.
“It’s been a challenge to figure out how to build these two buildings around the existing operations in the police department,” Hall said.
As construction actually gets underway, there could be a temporary relocation as utilities are shut off to move the lines, although he does not expect a major move.
“The one thing about the COVID pandemic that has been a benefit, if you will, is we’ve become very good at working remotely,” Hall said. He referred to staff other than officers on patrol, who cannot work remotely.
“We really don’t skip a beat. The patrol still needs a place to land, but the city has a meeting room we could probably take over for a week, something like that, to be able to support (temporary relocation),” Hall said.
“We’re all just going to have to be patient with the end goal in mind that we’re going to have a great police facility in the end.”
The main headquarters will afford more elbow room for officers, training space and the public; the set-up will also be both more secure and more professional than at the current building.
As just one example, Hall pointed out the current police station has only one entrance, through which all public traffic flows — from crime victims, to those seeking administrative services, to sex offenders coming in to register.
“As you can imagine, that’s not very inviting for the public, especially, when they want to come in and report a sensitive crime,” said Hall.
The police even had to contend with a lice outbreak last year, which led to the main entrance being closed, further inconveniencing the public.
The new headquarters will have separate entrances for the public, as well as an entrance for property intake and business associated with the sex offender registry. Off the main public entrance will be private interview rooms, so that victims don’t have to report their crime to everyone within earshot in the main lobby, Hall also said.
“That’s huge for us, just in terms of supporting our victims and being a more professional agency,” Hall said.
“We have nothing like that in our current building,” Bynum said. “It’s not very welcoming or user-friendly.”
Currently, evidence is stored on the city campus, but not at the station, which means officers are booking evidence at a separate location. Being able to have evidence and property intake separate of the main lobby will be a boon, Hall said.
The schematic design further incorporates a community room, which can be made available to groups once pandemic restrictions have ended. It can also serve as a place for citizen police academies to be conducted.
The overarching goal, Hall said, is a professional facility that ties into the look and feel of downtown, and is a place citizens feel comfortable entering.
Bynum said that during the process of assessing whether to bring a ballot measure for a public safety sales tax, she had the opportunity to view the police facilities in other communities. It was an eye-opener.
“I never gave much thought to our physical police building. When I got a chance to visit some in other communities, I was blown away by how inadequate our facility really is,” she said.
“It was never intended to be a police building. A modern police building has a whole different set-up for safety and security.”
The auxiliary building, being built to the east of the current station, will be used to store and process evidence, as well as for officer training. It is being built separately to keep costs down and because of space limitations.
With 2A revenue so far, Hall has been able to hire one school resource officer and one detective. New hires in patrol are backfilling vacant positions. Once he can hire the patrol staff that is needed, Hall’s next goal is to fill the final school resource officer position.
According to the most recent 2A “report card,” a crime analyst has been hired, as has a public safety attorney. Equipment obtained with the 2A money includes new body cameras.
The new police buildings are “absolutely necessary,” Hall said. “As we hire more officers, I have no place to put them,” he said. There is no space for more detectives or records staff, which are necessary positions.
The project should also have an economic benefit for local contractors and workers, Bynum said.
“Construction sure is booming in our community right now and this will be one more project people can see going on. I think we have positioned ourselves to recover from the COVID recession,” the mayor said.
Hall said the new buildings will pay off in the end.
“The end result will be a facility that is a top-notch facility that will serve the public so much better than what we have currently. And I think that’s something to feel proud of.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
