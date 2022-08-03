Purchase Access

If all goes to plan, officers and administrative staff could be in the new police headquarters building sometime in October.

The Public Safety Complex, funded by a sales tax increase, is rising at a steady clip on South First Street, replacing the prior police station there with a much larger, two-story, modern facility. Just last week, the city received a temporary occupancy certificate, which allowed the project’s furniture vendor to start bringing in the furnishings.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

