If all goes to plan, officers and administrative staff could be in the new police headquarters building sometime in October.
The Public Safety Complex, funded by a sales tax increase, is rising at a steady clip on South First Street, replacing the prior police station there with a much larger, two-story, modern facility. Just last week, the city received a temporary occupancy certificate, which allowed the project’s furniture vendor to start bringing in the furnishings.
“The project is going well. With our updated budget passed by city council about a year and a half ago, we are still tracking well within our budget,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
After voters approved a 0.58% city sales tax increase in 2019 to create a public safety fund, the city proceeded with the $16.2 million headquarters building, which provides badly needed elbow room for a police force that is growing in response to population increases.
Construction began in 2021, with an anticipated completion date this month and move-in in September; however, due to delays in getting arched glass for windows in parts of the facility, the timelines have been pushed by about a month. The city is tentatively eyeing a grand-opening week at the end of September.
“South First will stay open. That’s been somewhat of a concern,” Hall said as he walked the site Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Although the complex has consumed the parking that used to be directly in front of the old police department on South First Street, parking on the other side of First (in front of the current city hall) will remain. Two-way traffic on that part of First Street will not, however, be possible.
The new HQ is shaping up nicely. Where once had been steel framing, some concrete and plumbing rough-ins, there are now walls, windows, carpet, fixtures and more. Vehicle bays and kennel runs for K-9s are nearing completion, as are a large locker room and the tactical training room.
Interview rooms are set up so that the interview subject never has to be taken through the police department en route to the rooms. There is a legally required non-secure holding area for juveniles, as well as a lab area for a to-be-hired electronic forensics specialist, which might be a civilian position.
The facility is segmented to accommodate officers, detectives, victim advocates, street crimes, code enforcement, mental health co-responders and the traffic division.
The expanded space means briefing and break rooms and even an multi-purpose room to serve as incident command in a larger-scale emergency. On the lower level, near the main entrance, a large community room is almost ready.
Perhaps one of the biggest improvements is in evidence-storage capacity, which will increase three-fold over what was available prior to the building project.
“It goes back to our ability to serve the public effectively and efficiency. At full build-out, our department would have just about 90 employees. We would be required to put at least 70 to 75 of them in a 6,900 square-foot space, which was the entire space of the old police department,” Hall said.
“We just outgrew it.”
There’s even a nod to the city itself and the character of its older buildings. Hall pointed out interior the brick arches in the hallways. “We wanted to bring the exterior of city hall in and through the building,” he said.
The building also holds a few special features, to be revealed when it is opened to the public.
He praised Shaw Construction, owners’ representative Dynamic Program Management, and the architects for working hard to keep the project on track.
“It’s a morale booster for our employees,” Hall said. “It’s going to be an amazing tool to recruit and retain new peace officers and civilian staff members.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
