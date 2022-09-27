Reed, Bynum, Polis

Montrose City Council members David Reed (left) and Barbara Bynum (middle) converse with Governor Jared Polis following the grand opening ceremony for the new Montrose Police Department Public Safety Complex. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

First came talk, then came planning — followed by a steering committee’s work, voter approval for funding, and about a year of construction. Tuesday, it all came together: the new Montrose Police Department Public Safety Complex opened to the public.

“This facility will be a home for public safety in our city for many years to come and we’re proud to be its first occupants,” Chief Blaine Hall said during the grand opening ceremony that brought the governor and many other state and local dignitaries to the brand-new, $18 million complex.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

