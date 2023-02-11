New road extension project approved by City Council fills in missing link at 6700 Road

The map above indicates which section of 6700 Road will be paved, between Sunnyside and Miami Roads. Green dotted lines indicate other proposed minor arterial roads (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose agenda)

Montrose City Council approved the 6700 Road extension project construction contract at its Feb. 7 meeting, in the amount of more than $4.59 million.

With funds and the contractor in place, work can now begin to connect the road from Sunnyside to Miami roads. Currently, 6700 Road is separated by this stretch between the two lesser roads, forcing traffic down side streets. Because of increased traffic in these areas, the city lists this as a high-priority capital project. 



