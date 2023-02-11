New road extension project approved by City Council fills in missing link at 6700 Road

The map above indicates which section of 6700 Road will be paved, between Sunnyside and Miami Roads. Green dotted lines indicate other proposed minor arterial roads (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose agenda)
Montrose City Council approved the 6700 Road extension project construction contract at its Feb. 7 meeting, in the amount of more than $4.59 million.
With funds and the contractor in place, work can now begin to connect the road from Sunnyside to Miami roads. Currently, 6700 Road is separated by this stretch between the two lesser roads, forcing traffic down side streets. Because of increased traffic in these areas, the city lists this as a high-priority capital project.
“Until recently, the city did not own all of the rights of way necessary to complete this missing link. With the right of way secured in the summer of 2022, the project could then move forward,” city council agenda documents say.
This project is part of the City of Montrose’s recent comprehensive plan, developed in 2019 and approved in 2021.
The comprehensive plan is stated on the city’s website to be an “official guide for local decision-making on long-range planning, land use, development, policy, and capital improvements.” The plan lists transportation and mobility to support a street network that meets the needs of growing Montrose.
The 6700 Road extension project went to bid in early December, with Williams Construction out of Norwood selected from among four bidders at a cost of $4.38 million. Williams Construction previously completed the South Hillcrest extension in 2018. The company is “well-versed and a great contractor to work with,” City Engineer Scott Murphy said.
Project costs also include $133,600 for a survey and engineering support contract to Del-Mont Consultants; $25,000 for school zone signage and flashing crosswalks, and up to $50,000 more to Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) for power relocation and under-grounding for the project, pushing the total to $4,595,856.
The budget for this project came mostly from the city’s capital improvement fund, water capital funds, and sewer capital funds. Although the project is around $500,000 over budget, the project has $400,000 in contingency.
“Over the past 10 years, it has not been uncommon for the city’s roadway capital projects to come in 5 to 10% under final contract amount,” the city’s meeting agenda document said. This means the overage may be shortened or nonexistent, but if extra funds are needed they will come from the city’s respective capital budgets.
The extension of 6700 Road will have through-lanes as well as bike lanes for both directions, a center turn lane, and detached sidewalks on either side, similar to the construction on the South Hillcrest extension. Due to the nearby schools, flashing crosswalks and school zone signs will be placed on this extension, creating that $25,000 addition to the overall cost.
Because of current traffic volumes there will be stop signs controlling Sunnyside and Miami Road traffic. In the future, if traffic continues to grow in this area, these may turn into four-way stops or eventually a roundabout. The city highlights that these “roundabout intersections are likely at least 15 to 20-plus years out.”
Construction is scheduled to start immediately. Murphy said the intersection at Miami and 6700 will close first this spring for about a month, with the Sunnyside intersection expected to close for six weeks after school is out to avoid heavily trafficked detours. The city is prioritizing detour routes and closures as well as the broadcasting of such to help with traffic flow as much as possible.
The city is planning to have both intersections open and paved before school resumes in the fall, with the rest of the project finished in October.
Rhiannon Bergman is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
