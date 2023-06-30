New round of grants will award $75,000 to West End businesses for facade improvements

Following a successful first-year program, the West End Economic Development Corporation will award a second round of grants totaling $75,000 to businesses and nonprofits in the Naturita, Nucla and Norwood areas.
Last year, the organization awarded the same amount of grant-funded money to 15 local businesses, who took advantage of the opportunity to complete tasks like replacing windows, paint and signage that may otherwise have to wait as owners focus on more urgent tasks.
“The main reason for the program … is to give our businesses the ability to spend that cash elsewhere,” said WEEDC Executive Director Makayla Gordon.
This next round will give more businesses and organizations a chance to do the same, as the program offers up to $5,000 in grants with a required 50/50 match from the business owner.
According to Gordon, this year’s grant cycle is funded through grants from the state’s Office of Just Transition, which assists communities impacted by the coal industry in efforts to transition away from coal and grow economic opportunities elsewhere.
Applications for the second round opened on June 20 and will be available until July 31. So far, Gordon has only seen one application, but she’s hoping more businesses will take advantage.
Last year, Gordon said grant recipients were split pretty evenly between Nucla, Norwood and Naturita. While she said the grant is mainly focused on the main streets of these municipalities, businesses and nonprofits outside of town limits can still apply.
Applicants must provide quotes for the work they’d like to use the grant money for, as well as copies of new paint colors to ensure they are appropriate for the setting.
