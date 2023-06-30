New round of grants will award $75,000 to West End businesses for facade improvements

Paradox Cycle, located in Naturita, took advantage of a facade improvement grant last year to revamp the storefront. (Courtesy photo/WEEDC)

Following a successful first-year program, the West End Economic Development Corporation will award a second round of grants totaling $75,000 to businesses and nonprofits in the Naturita, Nucla and Norwood areas.

Last year, the organization awarded the same amount of grant-funded money to 15 local businesses, who took advantage of the opportunity to complete tasks like replacing windows, paint and signage that may otherwise have to wait as owners focus on more urgent tasks.



