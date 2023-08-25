It’s old news that Colorado is experiencing a shortage of educators — and peace officers, healthcare workers, skilled tradespeople and more.

Care Forward Colorado, a new state program, aims to address this issue by fully funding tuition and costs associated with entry-level education for in-demand fields at the state’s 19 community and technical colleges.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?