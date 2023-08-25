It’s old news that Colorado is experiencing a shortage of educators — and peace officers, healthcare workers, skilled tradespeople and more.
Care Forward Colorado, a new state program, aims to address this issue by fully funding tuition and costs associated with entry-level education for in-demand fields at the state’s 19 community and technical colleges.
Two nearby, CMU Tech and Technical College of the Rockies, offer multiple programs in these fields, some of which students can still enroll in.
“To allow people to have the opportunity to get these jobs now, free tuition and fees is just enormous, I think, for this valley and the region,” said Brigitte Sundermann, CMU Tech vice president of community college affairs.
The state funding covers entry-level training for programs in construction trades, early childhood education, education, forestry, firefighting, law enforcement and nursing.
Sundermann explained it’s intended primarily for short-term and certificate-level courses, not associate or bachelor's degrees, with the exceptions being nursing and early childhood education programs.
“It’s certainly a wonderful opportunity for our students,” said Randal Palmer, Technical College of the Rockies’ executive director.
Schools were allocated funding based on past enrollment numbers and which programs they have available, and Career Advance Colorado will continue providing funding until it runs out.
The aid is last-dollar funding, meaning students must fill out financial aid documents at their school, which will determine their eligibility for other benefits, like Pell Grants, and the state funding will fill whatever gap is left. However, Sundermann noted there are no financial requirements to qualify for the state money.
She said CMU Tech has seen high enrollment since the aid was announced, though slots in some courses may still be available.
CMU Tech, whose primary campus is in Grand Junction, offers programs in early childhood education, HVAC, electrical work, peace officer training, fire science and licensed practical nursing (LPN), that qualify for the state funding. Two of these programs, nursing and peace officer training, are sometimes offered at Colorado Mesa University’s Montrose campus.
Most of the funding Technical College of the Rockies received will be devoted to the school’s law enforcement programming beginning next year, as a cycle of the school’s peace officer training program is already in session.
“Hopefully this helps turn the narrative of this highly-needed career in our local communities,” said Palmer.
Career Advance Colorado is funded through bi-partison House Bill 23-1246, which was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis and dedicates $38.6 million to fund training for the in-demand fields. State Sen Perry Will, who represents parts of Montrose County, was among the bill’s primary sponsors.
“We’re excited to save Coloradans money and train people for good-paying jobs by offering free community college education for in-demand positions at the state’s 19 community and technical colleges,” Polis said in a press release.
Sundermann said enrollment has been across the board since the news of the funding hit.
This isn’t surprising; Career Advance Colorado follows Care Forward Colorado, a similar program the state rolled out last year to address shortages in the healthcare field by providing funding for students to complete short-term programs that train emergency medical technicians, pharmacy technicians, dental assistants and more.
TCR also participated in this program, and Palmer said since it rolled out most courses covered by the state funding have been full. He said the funding for that program will likely run out this semester, though some may be left for next.
Sundermann said she hopes the new Career Advance Colorado funds will last through the 2025-2026 school year, but there is no guarantee.