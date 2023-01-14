When a 70-year-old woman who became lost while walking near Dave Wood Road in frigid weather last year, a combination of self-preservation, ready volunteers and newer technology helped facilitate her safe recovery.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Posse used its new SARTopo mapping program to locate the woman, who, after becoming disoriented, found an empty cabin and, with only weak cell phone service, managed to text 911.
“With our new mapping program, our people were able to lift up and show where Verizon had service,” posse spokesman and volunteer Mark Rackay said. “Where that service got real spotty, there was one cabin that stood out. We found her within a matter of hours.”
These kinds of technological advances are helping the posse save lives, even as the all-volunteer organization grapples with rising costs.
“It really accelerates the posse’s ability to respond to call-outs and get to people quickly,” said incoming posse president Dan Hiebert. “It helped us focus on achieving results quickly.”
SARTopo also aided other searches, including locating a couple last summer, who had become lost after leaving their stuck vehicle. They’d traveled 17 miles before finding a hill where they could get cell service. The posse used SARTopo to ping their location.
The tool was used again Christmas Eve, when a paraglider with two on board had to make an emergency landing on Cottonwood Mesa.
SARTopo, like other equipment and gear, comes at a cost. Although the 45-member posse is comprised of volunteers on both sides of the county who have their own equipment and vehicles, it takes many thousands of dollars each year to operate the posse for the community’s benefit. The posse is now conducting its annual donation drive.
“Like everything else, this (SARTopo) program costs money,” Rackay said. “That’s one of the things we want, is to expand our technology. Technology is changing and we need to grow with it. That’s certainly what we’ve been doing with this.”
Rackay estimated expenses in 2022 at about $45,000 per year. By contrast, the posse saves the county as much as a quarter-million dollars, he said, estimating the amount it would take the county to pay for search and rescue, fire, security and traffic control services that posse members routinely provide.
“Like with every other individual, costs go up. Everything is very expensive. The supply chain is a problem. Inflation hits us the same as it does everyone else. That’s par for the course,” Rackay said.
Posse volunteers are on call 24/7, he later said, and that kind of availability would cost the county a small fortune in overtime for paid staff beyond sworn deputies.
“But it isn’t the money as much as it is that you’ve got someone up there in trouble,” Rackay said, referring to the cabin rescue. “With a phone call and a page-out, we put 12 people together with equipment to go find her. The sheriff’s office just doesn’t have those resources to do that without the posse. It’s not a money thing.”
Hiebert said he’s grateful for community support. “It helps us pay for miscellaneous expenses, make purchased throughout the year and keep our equipment (maintained),” he said.
Hiebert also referred to successful missions like the walker’s rescue, saying it showed outstanding work and coordination between those in the field and those at incident command, who flagged the cabin through SARTopo.
“For me, it’s just been an honor to serve the community through the posse. I’ve been very impressed with the organization and its willingness to come out at a moment’s notice, whatever the mission is,” he said.
Not all missions end happily — despite a continuous 72-hour effort between three teams, the posse could not save a missing hunter who had apparently walked away from his vehicle last year, became lost, and succumbed to the elements. “Unfortunately, that was a bad ending,” Rackay said.
The volunteers on this search logged several of the 4,800 estimated hours posse members on the West End and East End of the county contributed in 2022.
The posse does more than search and rescue operations. Posse members continue pitching in on fires like the Simms Mesa Fire that burned near the Ouray County line after a Forest Service controlled burn sparked up again in high winds. Members controlled roadways into a threatened subdivision and also went house to house to make sure everyone was out.
They also responded to the devastating fire at Hartman Bros. welding supply shop last April, in which an employee was badly injured, along with four others who sustained minor injuries.
This mission was in response to the Montrose Police Department’s request for assistance in traffic control and getting people out of the downtown area where the shop was burning.
“The posse flew into action on that,” Rackay said. Nineteen members responded, many coming straight off security work being done in response to the avian flu outbreak in the county at the time.
This past year, the MCSO honored Rackay and five others with merit awards for the amount of hours they contributed: Jack Lee and Tom Loczy from the West End, with Paul Gottlieb, Jerry Sieverson and Paul Martin from the East End. More honors are likely forthcoming at the posse’s annual banquet Saturday evening, Jan. 14.
Although the posse needs funding, it is doing well at attracting sufficient members — Rackay said there is a waiting list, due in part to the organization’s public visibility.
“They’re seeing us out there. I think it’s because the posse has become a fairly elite group and people are proud of their posse and what they do here,” Rackay said.
“ … I’m proud of these people. They put everything in to get it done.”
Donations may be sent to: Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Posse Inc., P.O. Box 717, Montrose, CO 81402.
For information about the posse, call 970-252-4033 and leave a message, or email info@mcspi.org.