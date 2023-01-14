When a 70-year-old woman who became lost while walking near Dave Wood Road in frigid weather last year, a combination of self-preservation, ready volunteers and newer technology helped facilitate her safe recovery.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Posse used its new SARTopo mapping program to locate the woman, who, after becoming disoriented, found an empty cabin and, with only weak cell phone service, managed to text 911.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

