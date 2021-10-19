New toy drive will provide Christmas to children in foster care

The transition into foster care is a shock for children being moved out of the life they have always known. When removed from their home, children aren’t left with much time for goodbyes or opportunities to gather personal belongings that could otherwise provide comfort and necessities.
Although the staff at Haven Foster doesn’t work directly with children in foster care, their close partnership with caseworkers, Montrose County Health and Human Services and Delta County Health and Human Services helps them fulfill their mission: to provide backpacks (or bags) to children transitioning into foster placement.
Bags are filled with comfort items and necessities for children up to age 18, from toiletries to blankets and stuffed animals.
The local nonprofit is located in and predominantly serves Montrose, but serves the Delta community as well, providing an average of 20 bags a month to children year-round and gifts to children at Christmastime.
Haven Foster was established in March 2019, but due to the pandemic, is operating through its second year.
The backpacks it hands out are intended to show the children that there are people in the world who care, said Jessica Meiners, who runs the nonprofit with her husband, Kevin Meiners.
“They’ll have a bag with something they can call their own since they didn’t get to take anything with them,” Jessica Meiners said, adding that the bags are usually filled with a toy, a stuffed animal, a blanket and flashlight and usually coloring books and crayons. “We just want to help them through an extremely difficult time, so it’s a little backpack packed with love and essentially some comfort.”
She recalled a caseworker sharing the story of a young boy who transitioned into foster care and received a backpack. The bag might have been too heavy for him to carry, but he wouldn’t let anyone else carry it for him because he was proud to call it his own.
With Christmas around the corner, Haven Foster is partnering with ServPro, a water and fire damage restoration company for Montrose, Telluride, Delta, and Gunnison, to host a community-wide toy drive for Christmas gifts.
“We, Tom Miller, the owner [ServPro], always try to find unique things that tuck in against the community. Knowing that we wanted to fulfill a need in the community, I just started doing some research and I came across Haven foster,” said ServPro spokesperson Terri Boschetto. “I was completely moved by their passion and where they want to go and to assist, and obviously how very humble both of them are. It’s amazing and after I met with them, I just really felt that it would be a fantastic fit.”
Haven Foster is aiming to provide more than 100 Christmas gifts this year, with the goal of giving more than one present per child. People are encouraged to donate age-appropriate gifts for children up to 12 and gift cards for adolescents ages 13 - 18. Walmart gift cards are heavily encouraged, but any card that will fulfill an older child’s needs is welcome.
The Meinerses also ask that all donated items remain unwrapped so they can reference the list of children in need against the donations to determine where the gifts would best be given.
“It appears to me very personal,” said Boschetto of the process.
The process may be personal, but it’s still neutral. Haven Foster begins receiving lists from Human Services in November with a catalogue of individuals by age and sex, according to Kevin Meiners.
The lists don’t provide names or personal details.
Donations can be made to ServPro toy box trucks to be displayed at 10 local businesses as drop off locations. The green trucks will be available for drop off from Nov. 1 - Dec. 13.
“It’s important to know that anything you donate, whether you’re donating money or items - it all goes directly to the kids,” said Kevin. “All the operating expenses at Haven [Foster] are covered by another business. There’s nobody taking a draw and there’s no wages, so it’s strictly 100% volunteer work down there. So every dollar that goes to Haven from donations goes directly towards the kids; it doesn’t go towards any personnel or operating expenses.”
Although the donation project partners decided to create 10 donation trucks in house this year, they hope to see the initiative become an annual drive with double the drop off locations next year.
“That’s the whole goal,” said Boschetto. “Every child deserves to feel loved. These gifts are literally going to allow these children to wake up and have Christmas.”
Haven Foster can be found every Saturday at the Montrose Farmers Market in Centennial Plaza from 9 - 12 p.m. fundraising for children in foster care. Haven Foster Shoppe is located a stone’s throw away from the Saturday market, at 16 S. Uncompahgre Ave.
Drop off locations can be found at:
- Davis Service Center Montrose, 2380 E Main Street
- True Value Olathe
- Green Cupboard, 443 E Main Street
- Denny’s, 1515 Venture Way
- TOP Edge
- Haven Foster, 16 South Uncompahgre Ave
- Servpro Montrose/Telluride, 1815 Launa Drive
- Stone House, 1415 Hawk Pkwy
- Montrose Printing, 500 N Townsend Ave
- Keller Williams, 1521 Oxbow Drive Suite 120
More information about Haven Foster can be found at havenfostershoppe.org. Monetary donations can be made at havenfostershoppe.org/Donate
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
