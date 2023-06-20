Two new public transportation routes operated by All Points Transit connecting Montrose with Ouray and Delta are on the way, but will not start this month as staff originally hoped.
Buses will be on the road for the Delta route first, which All Points Executive Director Sarah Curtis said has a launch date of July 10. The Ouray route, meanwhile, was projected to start by Memorial Day, then mid-June, and is now pushed indefinitely as the company awaits a contract from the Colorado Department of Transportation needed to access the grant money that will fund its operation.
Both routes are three-year pilot projects, with the Delta route funded by a combination of grants and the Ouray route funded by a CDOT grant that All Points serves as the fiscal agent of.
“Both of these routes have been a need for our communities and our region for many years, and we know the need is just going to continue to grow,” Curtis told the Daily Press in April.
The Delta route will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with two buses operating on an hourly schedule and making seven or eight stops depending on whether they are going north or south.
There will be three or four stops in Delta, one at Technical College of the Rockies, two in Olathe and one in Montrose, with Delta Health and the Montrose Transfer Station bookending the route.
“We get a lot of requests for travel between Montrose and Delta,” Curtis said, and the new route will address a need that has been noted for years.
The Ouray route will be the only one of its kind dedicated to connecting Montrose, Ridgway and Ouray, and the grant process to make it happen was spearheaded by the city of Ouray to address workforce shortages.
“Due to these workforce shortages, restaurants, the municipal pool and retail establishments have had to shorten their hours of operation and remain closed on select days. This has caused issues throughout the county since these establishments are needed to meet the demand of the visitors,” reads the grant application.
The grant awarded last year provides 75% of the cost for the $710,788, three-year project. The remaining 25% match was split between the city of Ouray, town of Ridgway and Ouray County.
Curtis said the schedule for this route has not been finalized, but it will likely include one or two stops in Montrose, one in Ridgway and two in Ouray. She said it will likely operate between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. in the summer, with five roundtrips made during that time. However, construction delays could impact the planning process, and All Points is still hiring drivers needed to operate the route on nights and weekends.
All the new routes will be served by ADA-accessible vans or buses, and one-way tickets will be $4 for adults and $2 for veterans, people with disabilities, minors, students and adults over 60.
