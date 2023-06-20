Two new public transportation routes operated by All Points Transit connecting Montrose with Ouray and Delta are on the way, but will not start this month as staff originally hoped.

Buses will be on the road for the Delta route first, which All Points Executive Director Sarah Curtis said has a launch date of July 10. The Ouray route, meanwhile, was projected to start by Memorial Day, then mid-June, and is now pushed indefinitely as the company awaits a contract from the Colorado Department of Transportation needed to access the grant money that will fund its operation.



