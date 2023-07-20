New trial date for Paonia double-slaying suspect

Mark Burns’ trial in the shooting deaths of two people will likely not take place until next year.
Burns, now 67, who is charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the Feb. 2, 2022, slayings of Donna Gallegos and Michael Arnold near Paonia, was set to go on trial in mid-August.
A friend discovered Arnold and Gallegos’ bodies on Feb. 4 of that year. Burns was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, in Idaho. He had moved there after being evicted from Arnold's Black Bridge Road property.
Witnesses at past court hearings said there was bad blood between Burns and Arnold over the eviction, and over Burns’ involvement in a civil case between Arnold and a former girlfriend, who then was dating Burns. His attorneys dispute the prosecution’s theory, as well as other evidence.
At Burns’ July 14 bond hearing, public defender Patrick Crane made a motion to again continue the trial, explaining the defense plans to call an expert in identification, as Burns adamantly denies he is the gun-wielding person home surveillance footage captured confronting Gallegos, 65, and Arnold, 69.
Crane did not yet have an identified expert, however, since the defense was trying to secure someone with the kind of expertise needed. Crane at first sought approval for calling the expert via video, but Delta District Judge Steven Schultz said the appearance must be in-person. Crane then said Burns would need a continuance.
Prosecutors have endorsed three witnesses who will testify that Burns is depicted on the video, Crane said, and the defense expert’s counter testimony is critical for a jury to hear. The expert would need time to review the evidence and come to a conclusion, and none of the people being considered was available soon enough for the August trial.
Schultz set a July 18 status conference on the matter and directed District Attorney Seth Ryan to inform the court if he did not object to a continuance. Ryan needed to notify certain people who are covered under the state’s Victim Rights Act before he could say yes or no to continuing trial.
According to an order issued after the conference, Ryan ultimately did not object. Since that was the case and since Burns freely and knowingly waived his right to a speedy trial, Schultz granted a continuance.
The Delta District Court docket is largely full until the end of the year. Schultz tentatively reset Burns’ trial to begin Jan. 9, 2024, and reserved “the bulk of December” as an alternate setting. A new trial date will be discussed at an upcoming status conference July 25.
A defense motion to reconsider the deadline for all defenses other than alibi was denied, including for an “alternate suspect” defense.
Schultz advised the parties that a pending Colorado Supreme Court decision may allow for another look at that motion. If so, either party can file for reconsideration.
In indicating an alternate suspect, Burns’ public defenders have pointed to hair showing from beneath the shooter’s disguise that they say does not match their client; the absence of his fingerprints, and the lack of his DNA on the gun used, which was found at the scene.
Although Burns was said to know Arnold’s property on Black Bridge Road well, investigators found $326,000 in a hidden safe after the deaths, raising the question of why Burns would have missed it, had he been there when Arnold and Gallegos died. Further, defense attorneys have said, Arnold may have had plenty of enemies over his marijuana grow operations.
Prosecutors say, however, that receipts and store surveillance put Burns in the Paonia area at the time of the murders; that he had purchased the gun but there was no record of him selling it; its box was found in his garage in Idaho; that he’d texted his girlfriend after authorities questioned her, then directed her to delete the texts, and also researched how to retire to Mexico.
On July 14, Ryan also said a belt bag was found in Burns’ truck that matched one seen on surveillance footage from the murder scene. It had gunshot residue on it, he said.
Burns remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.