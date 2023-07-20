New trial date for Paonia double-slaying suspect

The man accused of killing Donna Gallegos and Michael Arnold, who are shown here, had his trial date reset from August to, tentatively, next January. (Courtesy photo)

Mark Burns’ trial in the shooting deaths of two people will likely not take place until next year.

Burns, now 67, who is charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the Feb. 2, 2022, slayings of Donna Gallegos and Michael Arnold near Paonia, was set to go on trial in mid-August.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

