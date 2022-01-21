The trial in a federal mail fraud case arising from a purported body-sale scheme is now set to begin on July 25.
Megan Hess, owner of the now-closed Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc., is charged with six counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud, in relation to more than 30 deceased individuals whose families entrusted her mortuary with their final arrangements. She is also charged with three counts of hazardous materials violations for allegedly shipping the heads of three decedents who were positive for hepatitis-C, without the appropriate paperwork.
Hess’ mother, Shirley Koch, also is charged with those offenses.
Both women pleaded not guilty and deny all allegations, including the federal government’s underlying contention that they engaged in a long-running scheme to acquire human bodies and body parts for sale, without proper consent from next of kin.
The trial has been repeatedly continued since they were indicted in March 2020; most recently, a Dec. 30, 2021 decision granted Koch’s motion for a delay, based on the newness of her current legal counsel. Hess’ trial also was postponed in that U.S. District Court order. If the latest trial date holds, more than two years will have elapsed since the indictment.
For now, the trial is set in Grand Junction, although it could be moved to Denver.
The case began with the FBI serving warrants at Sunset Mesa in February of 2018, an action that followed both suspicions raised since 2014 by counties in the region and other funeral homes, as well as a Reuters series about “body brokering” in the United States. The series featured a story about conduct Montrose-area residents alleged against Sunset Mesa.
In the aftermath, Sunset Mesa and the associated Donor Services — which was described as obtaining non-transplant human tissue (bodies and body parts) for research markets — closed.
The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies alleged Hess had returned incorrect cremains to people, as well as substituted things like cat litter and concrete mix for ashes. DORA suspended her registrations to operate a mortuary or crematory. Hess ultimately surrendered those registrations permanently, but did not admit any of the allegations by doing so.
Soon after the FBI raid, a flurry of civil suits began being filed, each of which alleged that Sunset Mesa had harvested and sold decedents without the permission of their next of kin, or with permission for limited body donation, only.
Two of the suits, all multi-party actions, are proceeding through the court system, with only procedural updates showing in the court’s filing system.
The other suits have since been decided with default judgment favoring the plaintiffs; the judgments collectively total in the millions, although plaintiffs’ attorneys have said they do not hold much hope of seeing their clients paid.
Hess continues to fight one of these actions, captioned Artrup, et. al. She moved in November for a stay, even though default judgment was granted last April, with the exception of one of the named plaintiffs, who died during the pendency of the suit. Attorneys were directed to substitute that person’s estate’s personal representatives in her stead.
Additionally, Hess disputes the existence of a trust named in the suit.
The local district court in a Dec. 8, 2021 order agreed with plaintiffs’ attorneys that it was too late for Hess and her parents, who are also named in the suit, to seek a stay.
Their motions to stay are “untimely, not accompanied with a bond and duplicative with the former motions to stay (that were) formally ruled on by this court,” District Judge Mary Deganhart wrote.
“The interest of the plaintiffs, the public and the court, therefore, outweigh the interest of the defendants seeking stay.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.