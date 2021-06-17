There’s a bit more clarity on the future of a new subdivision Woods Crossing following a regular Montrose City Council meeting Tuesday.
Council members unanimously approved the development’s preliminary plat, with conditions.
Those conditions include the first, which asks that policies, regulations, ordinance and municipal code provisions are met, with the applicant, Matt Miles, addressing all city concerns prior to execution of the final plat.
There were also two conditions that deal directly with interconnectivity — a condition with the city and developer working together to find an emergency exit on the western portion of the development, until Pinewood Street can connect to another development west of Woods Crossing. This follows the City of Montrose Planning Commission’s conditioned approval in late-May, which approved on the condition that the temporary exit is implemented, though it’s a verbal agreement to implement that exit since it can’t be mandated.
The third condition involves both parties working together to find a second exit on the eastern side of the development onto Hill Street.
The latter condition was verbally agreed upon by Miles and city council, since council members, and the city, also couldn’t mandate this change to the plan. The development, as currently planned, meets the municipal code.
The council members’ motion to approve the preliminary plat paints a clearer picture of the future of Woods Crossing, a proposed residential development (141 single-family lots east of Hill Street, and 109 single-family units, plus 28 townhomes, west of Hill) on a 74-acre parcel south of Sunnyside Road.
Proposed removal of the Justice Way connection onto Congress Street, located at the southeast corner of the plan, is why a verbal agreement is in place to build that second exit out of the eastern portion of Woods Crossing. That connection is currently proposed as the second exit (along with the main exit onto Hill Street), which comes off Big Pines Loop onto Congress Street.
Residents on Congress Street, though, expressed concerns the Big Pines Loop exit using the Justice Way connection would contribute considerable future traffic on Congress Street. Council members, seeing potential to move the second exit off Big Pines Loop onto Hill Street (and since Miles was amenable to it), secured a verbal agreement on the condition.
And there’s another reason for the condition, though not as prominent — the city closed the Congress Street eastbound connection to 6800 road multiple years ago following reports from residents in the area of people speeding in their vehicles on that road, combined with traffic accidents. There’s no plans to open that connection, either, City Engineer Scott Murphy confirmed, so even if the Justice Way connection to Congress Street remained, residents aren’t likely to turn eastbound towards 6800 Road, since it’s a dead end (minus pedestrian access).
(The Justice Way stub street, however, was built in mind with it acting as neighborhood connectivity for future developments, which is now Woods Crossing, though there’s no current development south of Congress Street that would contribute to subdivision interconnectivity.)
Instead, the southern section of Big Pines Loop will kick out to Hill Street. It meets the requirement of subdivision interconnectivity, a benefit, and concentrates an access point to a minor arterial (Hill Street).
The temporary exit west of Hill Street is expected to alleviate other traffic concerns, allowing motor vehicles, including those providing emergency services, another entrance into the subdivision. Current development layout only has an entrance into the subdivision off Hill Street.
If there’s future development west of the subdivision coming off Pinewood Street, which would transform the stub street into subdivision interconnectivity, that’ll allow the temporary exit to be pulled (at that point, there would be two access points into the Wood Crossing Subdivision — off Hill Street, and from that new subdivision onto Pinewood Street).
Additional studies will need to be conducted to learn how the proposed changes impact the development’s projected future traffic. A previous report from Skip Hudson, the project’s traffic engineer, revealed the delay for people waiting to get onto Sunnyside from Hill Street is projected to be less than 10 seconds (average delay per vehicle), which is a Level A service, suggesting there won’t be a bottleneck.
Hudson’s report also estimated 45% of project traffic would go north and use Sunnyside, travel east and west, while 55% would travel south and use Niagara. (Hudson’s study uses projections for 20 years of traffic growth.)
Along with the Hill Street connection to Sunnyside Road, eight new residential streets, two new cul-de-sacs and one private drive are proposed public infrastructure for Woods Crossing. The Pinewood connection (both east and west of Hill), is expected to be built as part of Phase 1.
Miles said he and his team are targeting Oct. 15 for the first 130 home sites (65 west and east of Hill Street).
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.