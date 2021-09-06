Update: The headline of this story was updated to show that Rep. Lauren Boebert would not have to live in Congressional District 3 to be re-elected to her current office.
A new map released by nonpartisan redistricting staff incorporates 2020 Census numbers and feedback from public sessions around the state includes large changes to the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Montrose. This latest map is the first in a series of three.
The current boundaries of the 3rd District encompass much of the Western Slope and extend westward to include the Pueblo area. Rep. Lauren Boebert has represented the district since 2019 after winning a primary challenge against incumbent Scott Tipton, who had been in office since 2011.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that representatives live in the state they represent, but does not include a requirement that they live within the same district.
In the preliminary maps released in June, Pueblo and the San Luis Valley were folded into the 4th district, which spans most of the great plains. At a feedback session in Montrose on July 30, 2021, some members of the public argued that the San Luis Valley has more in common with the western half of the state than the eastern.
The updated map includes extensive changes from the preliminary draft: Pueblo and the San Luis Valley are back in the 3rd District, but the northwest corner of the state has been folded into the 2nd Congressional District, which extends as far west as Boulder and Broomfield counties.
In the new map, Boebert’s current residence of Silt and most of Garfield County are no longer part of the current district she represents, but are lumped together with the 2nd district. Boulder Democrat Joe Neguse has been representing this district since 2019. Boebert and Neguse could run against each other in the 2022 election.
The current boundaries of the 3rd District are Republican-leaning, which many commenters discussed at the public feedback session in late July at the Ute Indian Museum.
For the redrawn boundaries, a staff analysis found that the new 2nd District is a safe Democratic seat, whereas the 3rd District is a competitive seat with a slight Republican favor.
Colorado voters passed amendments to the state constitution in 2018 to establish two nonpartisan commissions to draw new boundaries for national and statewide representation. Each commission is composed of 12 people — four Democrats, four Republicans and four unaffiliated citizens — from all around the state.
For the congressional boundaries, the commissioners have minimal wiggle room for population size: each district should have equal population. Requirements for state-level legislative districts are slightly more lenient, but the population of districts still must be within five percentage points of each other.
Redistricting is necessitated every 10 years after Census data is tabulated and population shifts are identified.
Because of the neary 15-point increase in population since 2010, Colorado picked up a new congressional seat.
However, population gains within the state were uneven: counties along the front range corridor grew at much higher rates than in rural areas around the state. Some rural areas even experienced a population loss. Montrose County grew at a rate of 3.4%, from 41,276 in 2010 to 42,679 in 2020.
Colorado is one of a handful of states that are using an independent commission to redraw congressional districts this year, but the majority of these states happen to be Democratically controlled. On the other hand, many Republican-led states still control the redistricting process, so the final outcome nationwide could upset Democrats’ narrow eight-seat majority in the House of Representatives.
The commission has until Sept. 28 to decide on a map for the Congressional seats. The Colorado Supreme Court will approve the maps, which will be employed in the 2022 midterm elections.
State district maps will be released next Monday, Sept. 13 and virtual public feedback sessions are planned for the following weekend.
At a series of public hearings this week, commissioners will hear from the public on this latest edition of the maps. Residents of the 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts are scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. on Zoom at the Eagle Community Center or Grand Lake. Interested Coloradans can register to attend the webinar by going to bit.ly/new-maps-feedback.
Coloradans may also submit written comments online.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.