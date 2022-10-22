Newly christened Hidden Lake Mobile Home Park gains spaces via June zoning change

About 30 more homes can be sited at Hidden Lake Mobile Home Park, due to a change in county zoning for those kinds of communities that decreased the minimum required square footage. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
The River Meadows West mobile home community is now Hidden Lake Mobile Home Park and, following a county zoning change for mobile home parks, can add roughly 30 more homes.
Montrose County commissioners unanimously approved the changes on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after a planning commission and planning staff recommendation.
The mobile home community was approved under a special use permit in July 2021. At the time, Montrose County zoning regulations had established 5,000 square feet as the minimum lot-space size, but in June of his year, changes to mobile home park zoning dropped that to 3,600 square feet.
Hidden Lake representatives then applied to modify the density on the previously approved River Meadows West MHP from 186 spaces to 216, as well as for a formal name-change to eliminate confusion with the original River Meadows community, also on LaSalle Road.
No other changes were made with respect to infrastructure plans, drainage, the road layout or open space.
According to a June 27 letter Del-Mont Consultants wrote on behalf of the applicants, Phase I was completed in May, including 40 mobile home spaces, utilities, roads, drainage, fencing, irrigation and landscaping.
About 31 homes are currently near completion, developer Matt Miles said on Friday.
“We maximized that,” he said, of the application for the density- and name-change. “You don’t want big yards in a community like that anyway. You want to maximize the open space.”
Hidden Lakes MHP includes a 7-acre open space in the center, as well as a fully stocked trout pond.
“The more homes there are, the more efficiently it runs. We have enough residents in there to keep things nice,” Miles said.
Wednesday, in presenting to commissioners, Montrose County Planning Director Tallmadge Richmond said the lot-space size for mobile home parks had been reduced to allow for more flexibility for different-sized homes, while still maintaining required setbacks.
“Setbacks remain. They have to be 20 feet from any other homes, as well as 15 feet from the roads. They’ll still have to adhere to those setbacks and those are reviewed at each building permit,” Richmond said.
The planning commission fully vetted and approved the application and 15 conditions. The planning commission also added one more, to specify that the previous special use permit no longer applies and that the new one takes precedence.
Richmond’s report says the application met all zoning regulations and requirements, as well as legal requirements, plus has sufficient access for emergency vehicles and response. The updated application was found not to result in any undue traffic congestion or hazards.
Commissioner Roger Rash had the only question at Wednesday’s public hearing, and it was about parking.
Richmond told him that more parking was added to accommodate the additional homes and that, with each home space having a pad where two vehicles can be parked, there should not be street parking that would impede emergency vehicles.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
