Newly christened Hidden Lake Mobile Home Park gains spaces via June zoning change

About 30 more homes can be sited at Hidden Lake Mobile Home Park, due to a change in county zoning for those kinds of communities that decreased the minimum required square footage. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

The River Meadows West mobile home community is now Hidden Lake Mobile Home Park and, following a county zoning change for mobile home parks, can add roughly 30 more homes.

Montrose County commissioners unanimously approved the changes on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after a planning commission and planning staff recommendation.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

