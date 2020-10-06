Newlyweds killed in Telluride plane crash

A Florida couple who had eloped for a small mountain wedding in Telluride were killed on their way home Monday afternoon, when their small plane went down in rugged terrain in Ingram Basin, east of Telluride.
Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, his bride of four days, were found dead in the wreckage of their Beechcraft Bonanza, which outdoor recreationists found about an hour after it took off from Telluride Regional Airport at about 12:45 p.m.
The aircraft could have crashed as soon as 10 to 15 minutes after takeoff, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff Bill Masters said the passersby had spotted the wreckage and, because they suspected it was a plane, they sent up their private drone for a closer look.
Authorities launched rescue operations, with the SMCSO contracting with Mountain Blade Runner of Montrose to fly in two rescue team members. When the searchers flew over the crash, they found Sivyllis and Vogelaar deceased. Their bodies were retrieved from the wreckage and Mountain Blade Runner flew them back to the Telluride airport.
The search and recovery operations required the closure of Black Bear Pass and a temporary prohibition on other drones.
The cause of the crash has not been determined. It is believed the newlyweds were flying back to Florida and possibly planning on refueling in Oklahoma.
The National Transportation Safety Board is heading up the investigation. It can take several months for the agency to complete its investigation and issue a final report.
Sivyllis was a pilot for United Airlines, as well as a flight instructor, and Vogelaar also worked in the airline industry, according to the SMCSO’s news release about the crash.
The couple had eloped to Telluride for their small wedding and were documenting online their “adventure-filled honeymoon” for family and friends, the SMCSO said.
Masters called their deaths “absolutely terrible” and extended his condolences to their loved ones.
The sheriff also thanked Mountain Blade Runner and all others involved in the search and recovery efforts.
