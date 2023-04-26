'Night of Champions' brings NFL's Fitzhugh to Montrose

Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting a fundraiser for the ministry on April 29, featuring former NFL defensive Steve Fitzhugh. (Courtesy photo/FCA)

A former NFL athlete is coming to Montrose Saturday, to help the Fellowship of Christian Athletes help young people grow in their skills and in their faith.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a ministry for students, is hosting former NFL defensive Steve Fitzhugh, as part of FCA’s fundraiser, “Night of Champions,” which starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road.



