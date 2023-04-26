'Night of Champions' brings NFL's Fitzhugh to Montrose

A former NFL athlete is coming to Montrose Saturday, to help the Fellowship of Christian Athletes help young people grow in their skills and in their faith.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a ministry for students, is hosting former NFL defensive Steve Fitzhugh, as part of FCA’s fundraiser, “Night of Champions,” which starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road.
The fundraiser’s ambitious goal is to raise $50,000 for the program.
“Our vision is to see the world by Jesus Christ through the influence of students and coaches,” said Geoff Ila, the area director of FCA.
As part of Night of Champions, Fitzhugh, the guest speaker, will inspire students to boost their motivation, leadership and confidence.
Event attendees can expect a silent actuation, a live auction, the guest speakers and a testimony. FCA is raising funds to help with its expenses, including staff salary and general expenses.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes is an organization active on the Western Slope that aids student-led ministry and athletic development. FCA’s vision is to transform the world through athletes and coaches.
The program performs multi-sport huddles led by student leaders and mentored with FCA team members to discuss ministry and play diverse games. Athletes organize their own meetings, assign lead speakers each week and create interactive games. FCA has many events from weekly meetings, to the annual fundraisers, and many other activities.
“FCA promotes the students athletes' relationship with God and gives them the platform to share their faith,” said Ila.
FCA works to give student athletes confidence in sharing their faith and encourages them to work on their skills. FCA also develops student athletes’ leadership skills, allowing each student to speak to a crowd, and have the responsibility of organizing themselves, as well as to communicate about many different subjects. FCA has held many different activities in order for the students to strengthen these skills as well. FCA is also bringing in motivational speakers to encourage the student athletes in their faith journey.
“Seeing young people just follow their passion for God and want to share that with others is very rewarding for me,” said Ila
Ultimately student athletes are pursuing their passions through the many opportunities provided by FCA. Student athletes are given a safe space within FCA, but also encouragement to grow their skills, ministry opportunities, and fun activities with the support of the community.
Reservations or donations for the fundraiser can be made through the FCA website https://www.montroseareafca.org, or for further information, contact Ila at 970-209-5133.
Amelia Avila is an intern for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone