Nighttime closures for the Little Blue Creek Canyon Project on U.S. 50 are scheduled to cease for the remainder of 2021 and are effective starting Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced this week.
Full roadway closures had been active through the night Monday – Thursday from 7:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.
The project area, which is between mile markers 123 and 127 on U.S. 50 and is a section crew workers are repairing and upgrading to address safety concerns, will be open to two-way traffic starting Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 13 at 8:30 a.m.
Daytime closures may resume, weather permitting, starting Monday, Dec. 13 through Thursday, Dec. 23 at noon.
Beginning Dec. 23 at noon, the project area will be open to two-way traffic until 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.
Daytime closures may return after Jan. 3, though weather will determine if work resumes on the project — the project is expected to be on pause if weather conditions during the winter months aren’t work-friendly.
“For some reason if we get a warm snap again (during winter), the (workers) are going to work as long as they can,” said Mavis Fitzgerald, a member of the project communications team for the project.
Fitzgerald said in addition to the rest of 2021, nighttime closures are on pause until spring 2022. The project team is targeting April as a time to resume nighttime closures, though that decision is also weather dependent.
Fitzgerald said the project team estimates that, despite the mudslides that closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon earlier this year, the timeline for completion on the Little Blue Creek Canyon project hasn’t been “greatly affected,” though a definitive timeline hasn’t been determined. With operations and closures weather dependent, it’s unknown exactly when workers can resume in the spring.
“Crews continue to work into later this year and will try to start as early as they can next year,” Kathleen Wanatowicz, the public information manager for the project, said in a statement to the Montrose Daily Press in October.
Project workers over the past month have been able to catch up on construction they weren’t able to conduct during the I-70 closures, which temporarily opened U.S. 50 between mile markers 123 and 127 to two-way traffic.
“Although it’s not great that we don’t have snow from an environmental standpoint, it was great from a construction standpoint,” Fitzgerald said.
For more information, visit us50info.com. To view the project's roadway closure times, visit us50info.com/impacts.
Winter shutdown active for settlement project near Delta
CDOT announced on Tuesday a winter shutdown on the U.S. 50 settlement repair project near Delta.
The project, which is for improvements on the section between Grand Junction and Delta (mile points 47.6 to 66.7), received $15 million in federal stimulus funds, which is part of the $150 million allocated to CDOT from a COVID-19 relief package.
According to CDOT, crew workers, throughout the 2021 construction season, added striping, top mat and lane level paving and guardrails throughout the project.
“I’m very happy this section of US 50 is getting the attention it needs,” said Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes in May during the project’s groundbreaking. “It’s so critically important for Delta, Montrose and Mesa counties.”
Work is expected to resume in spring 2022 to complete installation of rumble strips, guardrails and striping as well as additional top mat paving.
The expected completion date for the project is currently early summer 2022.