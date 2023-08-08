230808-news-abortion

People gathered at the Colorado Capitol for the “Bans off our Bodies” rally in support of abortion rights on May 14, 2022. (Andrew Fraieli/Colorado Newsline)

Several physicians, organizers, state officials and residents urged a trio of state licensing boards during a virtual stakeholder meeting on Friday to determine whether medication abortion reversal pills are “standard practice.” 

The Colorado Medical Board, Nursing Board and Pharmacy Board released their draft rules on medication abortion pill reversals, which state the boards would not automatically punish medical professionals for engaging in the practice. The rules also do not state the practice is a “generally accepted standard of practice.”



