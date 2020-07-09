No bull: Bull-riding and Colorado Pro Rodeo postponed due to gathering limitations during COVID-19

The Montrose County Fair will for now go without a rodeo.
The fair board is postponing the event’s bull-riding and Colorado Pro Rodeo originally set for July 24 and 25, and Aug. 28 and 29. The delay is because the county must adhere to state guidelines that have limited outdoor events to capacities of 175 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had hoped to be able to host both events on their original dates, however, with the limitation on ticket sales, we are unable to do so. We are hoping that in another 45 days, we will see another lifting of restrictions and we will be able to host both events,” said Montrose County Fair Board President Chris Cohick, in the county’s announcement of the decision.
The fair board previously decided to trim the fair’s schedule and reduce events to only the junior show, 4-H and FFA participants. The goal is to allow young people who have worked all year to showcase their animals and skills, while adhering to pandemic restrictions.
All events that are going forward are limited to participants and their immediate families, under guidelines the fair board also set.
The junior horse test is at 7 p.m. July 13. Check-in for 4-H general projects is July 16; junior dog show is July 17, followed by the junior working ranch horse show and gymkhana on July 18, and the junior horse show July 19. The junior swine show is July 20; sheep and poultry show is July 21. The junior beef show is July 23.
The full schedule can be found online, along with guidelines and information.
Montrose County COVID-19 information is available on their website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.