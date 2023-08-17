Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cameron Healy was “legally justified” in shooting Nicholas Duran on March 26, during a call to his home concerning a disturbance, the District Attorney has found.
No charges will be filed against Healy, District Attorney Seth Ryan said, finding Healy acted in self-defense.
Healy responded to Duran’s Jig Road home back in March, after people there called 911. According to court documents, Duran was intoxicated and causing a ruckus. After the family called for help, Duran allegedly armed himself and told his mother he would attempt “suicide by cop,” causing her and his daughter to unsuccessfully wrestle with him over the weapon.
Duran went outside with a gun and began shooting as Healy came to a stop near the home, his arrest affidavit alleges. Healy had to take cover and ordered Duran several times to drop his weapon, but he advanced with the gun, the document further alleges.
Healy then fired at least three rounds, one of which struck Duran in the chest.
Duran survived and has since been charged with the attempted murder of a peace officer. In prior court hearings, his defense has suggested he was reacting badly to medication known to cause hallucinations, feelings of persecution and aggressiveness. Duran is set for a plea hearing Oct. 3.
As standard practice, the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigation Team probed the officer-involved shooting and provided its findings to Ryan, who then considered whether charges were warranted, based on that evidence.
Typically, prosecutors release their full reports on such incidents, often with detailed information and body camera footage/stills. However, as Ryan previously told the Daily Press, the information could affect Duran’s pending case. The DA’s Office has dueling obligations: In order to avoid prejudicing a defendant before trial, the Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct oblige Ryan not to make public statements about the nature or evidence in the case until after it is resolved, but Colorado law pertaining to public disclosures in officer-involved shootings mandates the release of his findings and their basis.
Ryan previously sought the court’s advice on the matter and briefly delayed releasing the report as he waited for clarity.
He said Thursday a ruling was not issued, but based on the nature of objections by Duran’s defense attorney, and in consideration of how prosecutors elsewhere handle such conflicts, he decided to release an abstract of his findings. The full release is to come after Duran’s criminal case is over, including “video footage supporting our findings,” the abstract says.
The abstract provides a four-sentence account of the incident on Jig Road and explains the purpose of the Critical Incident Investigation Team, as well as explains the DA’s apparently conflicting disclosure duties.
The summary also states the MCSO had no role in the team investigation, other than its preliminary response and initial scene investigation. In this case, the team was composed of agents, officers or deputies from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Delta, Ouray and San Miguel counties’ sheriff offices and Montrose, Delta and Gunnison police departments.
“The purpose of this report is to inform the public about the District Attorney’s review of the evidence and the associated legal analysis and ultimate decision about whether the District Attorney’s Office can meet its required burden of proof to file criminal charges against Deputy Cameron Healy,” the document states.
“ … The District Attorney’s Office will not file charges against Deputy Cameron Healy, because he was legally justified in using physical force in self-defense against Nicholas Duran.”