Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cameron Healy was “legally justified” in shooting Nicholas Duran on March 26, during a call to his home concerning a disturbance, the District Attorney has found.

No charges will be filed against Healy, District Attorney Seth Ryan said, finding Healy acted in self-defense.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

