Citizens who turned out for the Montrose County commissioners’ discussion of the special use permit requested for the Blowfly Shooting Group shotgun range went away without a decision, as the board decided to postpone the matter.
Just moments before their Wednesday meeting, Commissioners Sue Hansen and Keith Caddy learned Commissioner Roger Rash had to be absent. They indicated they did not feel comfortable discussing the special use permit application without him.
“This is a very serious situation we’re looking at, something I think is going to take all three commissioners to make a decision at this time,” Caddy said.
The Randy and Penny Leonard family hosts shotgun shooting for clay targets, trap and skeet on about 40 acres of their property off South River Road. The shoots are open only to invited guests and youth competitive teams.
Last year, county planning staff investigating a complaint associated with the shooting found a range, which they determined required a special use permit to operate within the designated agricultural zoning.
The Leonards suspended shooting operations and applied for the permit; however, the Montrose County Planning Commission ultimately recommended denial because of noise, lack of surety as to the safety of the shot being fired, and the negative way in which nearby property owners were affected.
County commissioners can either go with the planning commission recommendation and deny the permit, or can approve it with several specific conditions.
The public hearing in February drew a stream of supporters, who said they valued the shooting range the Leonards provided, and/or said they were concerned about government encroachment on private property rights.
Several opponents also poured into the Montrose County Event Center, to object to noise and nuisance, and also raised issues with their own property rights.
Applicants’ attorney Jim Plumhoff said nothing in county code actually defines what a shooting range actually is, which hampered his ability to advise his clients and others concerned about whether they could shoot on their own property.
He also said the state’s noise law exempts agricultural property and argued the noise measured from the shooting at the Leonards’ property was not excessive.
Andrew Boyko, the attorney for a group of opposed neighbors, said there are residential uses in the line of fire from the range, which is in an ag-residential area, and which affects health, safety and welfare of others.
The two-hour long public hearing last month left county commissioners with additional information to consider, so they set it for further deliberation.
Wednesday was to be the board’s discussion on the matter. Because the public hearing had been closed after the February meeting, additional public comment was not on the agenda, but Caddy apologized to those who turned out.
“This is a very public decision we need to make and we need to have all three commissioners. We didn’t plan on this (absence),” he said.
Caddy and Hansen voted to move their deliberations to a “time certain” — April 1, in the commissioners’ board room.
