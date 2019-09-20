Investigators on Thursday swarmed 16 acres on Falcon Road, revisiting the property at which Stanley Gardner was last known to be in 2018.
The search area is dotted with sinkholes and straddles an arroyo. It’s filled with mountains of weathered, pallets; old, debris-stuffed vehicles; campers; a dilapidated house; crude tunneling and a feeding area for feral cats someone still tends. The property also contains a pond.
Gardner, known as “the pallet man,” was 78 when he was reported missing Sept. 5, 2018.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office had searched the property before and was monitoring it, but Thursday, returned for another methodical look. Deputies, posse members and drug task force agents who were lending manpower to efforts taped off every camper, outbuilding and pile as it was searched.
This time, they brought along Sprite, a trained cadaver dog. She showed high interest in a densely packed stack of pallets that rose to a height of around 6 feet.
Her interest did not rise to the level of an actual alert, Sheriff Gene Lillard and Sprite’s handler Jay Rigdon said. It was enough, though, for Lillard to request an excavator from the county road and bridge department to take down the pile. It was demolished later Thursday afternoon.
“They did not find anything after the dog hit in the pile of pallets. Right now, they’ve completed the search and we are trying to gather our thoughts. We’re going to try different avenues. The investigation will continue on the whereabouts of Mr. Gardner,” Lillard said.
“We’ve been monitoring the property off and on since the beginning of the year. We were trying to pick a good day to do a good search before winter. This was an opportune time,” Lillard said earlier, at the location in the 6300 block of Falcon Road.
“This is a very extensive search. We have located tunnels in and around the adobes. They have been reinforced with railroad ties and steel.”
Searchers crawled through the narrow tunnels to the point they no longer could.
“Some of the tunnels had actually collapsed. Without further evidence he may be in there, we’re going to suspend the (tunnel) search,” Lillard said.
Another cadaver dog could be brought in for a double-check of the place where Sprite indicated excitement, he added, but investigators are not assuming anything about Gardner’s fate or his whereabouts based on their available information.
Lead investigator Dustin Harlow continues monitoring Gardner’s financial records; these have not shown activity.
The MCSO also went to nearby property owners, who gave them permission to go onto their land, if need be, and provided information about activity on Gardner’s property.
Lillard said a neighbor saw a man she initially thought was Gardner on the property last week, but when investigators talked to her again, she no longer was of the same mind. The woman had called out to the man with an offer of apricots and he declined — something Gardner likely would not have done, Lillard said.
Gardner had last been seen in 2018, about two weeks before deputies received a call requesting a check of his welfare. They searched his property at the time, as well as surrounding terrain, finding no trace of Gardner, who, although described as “reclusive,” was not in the habit of leaving without telling others.
“He pretty much stayed to himself. He would go to town probably once a month, or twice, and go to a store and purchase items that were being sold on clearance, that type of stuff,” the sheriff said.
“He would purchase large amounts of cat food for his cats. He was pretty much a recluse. He would pick up pallets and take them back to his property.”
Gardner is a known diabetic, but investigators are unaware of any other health problems.
Lillard also said the missing man does not appear to have any known enemies.
No investigation to-date has shown evidence of foul play.
In January, a man tending the cats interrupted an alleged burglary in progress at the property; this does not appear to be connected with Gardner’s disappearance, but rather, was considered a crime of opportunity.
Gardner is 5-feet-10, 165 pounds with brown and gray hair, and green eyes. Anyone with information about him is urged to call the MCSO at 970-249-9110.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
