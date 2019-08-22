After having eight confirmed cases in 2018, Montrose County hasn’t yet had a confirmed case of West Nile virus in a human in 2019, Montrose County Manager Ken Norris said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Delta County Department of Health is reporting a second and third human case of West Nile virus. Four of 10 mosquito samples collected by the City of Delta on Aug. 13 have tested positive for West Nile virus.
The first case is a female from the North Fork region of Delta County, diagnosed Aug. 9. She is recovering from West Nile virus uncomplicated fever.
The second case is a male from the North Fork region, diagnosed Aug. 16. He is recovering from West Nile virus encephalitis.
The third case is a male from Delta, diagnosed on Aug. 16. He is recovering from West Nile virus uncomplicated fever.
The presence of positive samples of mosquitoes is an indicator that West Nile virus remains present and poses a risk to those who are bitten in Delta County.
August through September are when most human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Colorado.
“West Nile virus can be a serious illness and residents should understand the health risks associated with this virus,” said Delta County Environmental Health Director Ken Nordstrom.
Health officials say most people bitten by a West Nile virus infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness; however, some people may develop symptoms three to 15 days after being bit by an infected mosquito.
About one-in-five infected people will have mild illness with fever, and about one-in-150 infected people will become severely ill. Physicians are urged to test patients for the West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke, in the summer months.
The following prevention tips are encouraged:
• Drain standing water on property.
• Dusk and Dawn- avoid being outdoors at this time when mosquito activity is high.
• DEET is an effective ingredient to look for in bug repellent.
• Dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active.
• Screen windows and doors of your home to keep the mosquitoes out.
For more information: www.fightthebitecolorado.com or call 1-877-462-2911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.