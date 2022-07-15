The rough circle of newly planted trees near the duck pond in Riverbottom Park might look like ordinary landscaping — but it is much more.
The trees represent collaboration between veterans groups and a nonprofit.
The trees represent the generosity of a local gardening company.
Most of all, though, the trees represent seven extraordinary people, now deceased, who served the country in uniform.
The Trillion Tree Corps came to town on Friday to ceremoniously reveal the trees and honor the men: Chad Maynard, Jimmy Armour, Nick Gray, Edgar Hotchkiss, Lou Heeres, Alex Sanderson and Jim Beard. Although none of the seven were alive to see their trees, their families turned out in force, touched, they said, to see others care.
“It is neat to have something like a tree … a lasting tribute,” said Jacob Maynard, brother to the late Chad Maynard, who died in action in Iraq, 2005, months before his daughter was born.
“It’s special for military personnel to know they’re appreciated, especially when it’s passed down the line,” said Ray Hotchkiss, who came with his son Kevin Hotchkiss to honor his father, Edgar Hotchkiss. Ray and Kevin followed in Edgar’s footsteps, serving in the military themselves. They remembered Edgar, who served as an aviation construction mechanic during the Korean War.
“It is nice that other than inside the family, other people can show appreciation,” Kevin said.
“Our goal is to have a veterans tree memorial in every Legion district in Colorado,” Trillion Tree Corps’ CEO Steel Smith said earlier, after thanking the City of Montrose, the American Legion Riders’ John Boughton and wife, San Juan Gardens and others for their role in establishing the first of three planned tree-plantings here.
“We are two districts away. We’ve done 22 of these events. In some cities, we’re already on our second event. In our second event, we start adding benches,” Smith said.
He then announced a recent hefty grant from Lowe’s, a home improvement retail chain. “We’ll be filing the paperwork for this city and every other,” he said.
Trillion Trees Corps grew out of a global initiative to plant one trillion trees worldwide by 2030. The TTC is an offshoot of this program, the Trillion Tree Initiative that launched in Davos, Switzerland, in 2020. (See the July 9 Montrose Daily Press.)
Trillion Trees Corps is working to create a forestry division that can employ veterans in such tasks as replanting trees lost to fires.
The corps never charges for its tree memorials; it either pays for the trees and the work, or gets them donated.
“It’s about honoring veterans and employing veterans in forestry. A big part is these monuments,” Smith said.
He then each of the seven families present to step forward and pick the tree that will represent their veteran.
The Gray family quickly chose a light-scarlet-leafed tree for Nick, a ranching patriarch who died in 2019 at age 100. He was a Pearl Harbor veteran.
“It’s awesome,” Quintin Gray said of the tree memorial. “He had a lot of accomplishments in his life, being 100 years old.”
