Norwood child deaths suspect, once deemed incompetent, set for trial in June

More than three years after her arrest, Ika Eden will stand trial in the deaths of young sisters Hannah Marshall and Makayla Roberts, whose partially mummified remains were found in a trash-filled car parked on a Norwood farm in 2017.
The children were staying at the farm with an end-times religious group, whose leader ordered them to be confined to the vehicle in the heat of summer; they were denied regular meals.
Pathologists suspect starvation, dehydration and heat exhaustion killed the girls, but could not determine that for certain because of the condition of their bodies.
Eden was among adults on the property to be charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in death; however, she was at first found legally incompetent to stand trial.
That changed Feb. 4, when Montrose District Judge Keri Yoder issued an order agreeing with prosecutors that Eden had been restored to legal competency.
Yoder also granted a prior defense motion for a venue change, finding that extensive media coverage of the case warranted moving the trial out of the 7th Judicial District.
Because other trials and proceedings in the case took place in the 7th Judicial District, the jury pool here was also effectively drained of those who could impartially hear the case. Yoder moved the trial to Mesa County, the population of which provides a larger pool of potential jurors.
Eden’s trial has been slated to begin June 14.
A Gunnison jury previously convicted sect leader Madani Ceus of child abuse resulting in death. Jurors acquitted her of first-degree murder. Ceus, who has since filed for an appeal, was sentenced to 64 years in prison.
Nashika Bramble, the girls’ mother, was convicted by a Montrose jury of first-degree murder and was later sentenced to life in prison. She is appealing.
Group member Ashford Archer was also tried in Montrose. He convicted of fatal child abuse and helping to conceal a crime. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison and is appealing.
The Norwood farm’s owner, Frederick “Alec” Blair, pleaded guilty as an accessory for helping Archer conceal with a tarp the vehicle in which the children died. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Hannah, 8, and Makayla, 10 came to Colorado in 2017, along with their mother, Bramble, who had joined Ceus’ cult.
Group members encountered Blair at a Grand Junction truck stop; according to testimony and court records, Blair was captivated by Ceus and others, who deemed him an archangel.
Blair, who invited the group to live on his farm, came to know Ceus as “Yahweh,” the Hebrew name of God. He would himself would eventually assume the title “Ra” after the Egyptian sun god, displacing another man who held that title, and who left the Norwood property before the girls died.
In testimony, he detailed Ceus’ controlling behavior. Blair said he was manipulated to believe Ceus could “reap” his soul if he did not obey her. When he was ordered to let his beloved dog starve to death, he did as instructed — although friends ultimately saved the dog.
They were not aware, though, that the two girls were on the property and had been ordered to their mother’s car.
Ceus ordered first one girl, then the other, to the vehicle, decreeing they had been impure during past lives, case testimony indicated. (At her sentencing, Ceus denied being a cult leader or deliberately causing the children harm; Yoder, who presided at the hearing, said Ceus had set the wheels in motion and did nothing to stop the children’s deaths, which she likened to torture.)
After Hannah and Makayla were ordered to stay in the car, Ceus — who did all the cooking — decreed they could not be fed anything she had prepared. Blair and Bramble visited a Telluride food pantry that July; prosecutors characterized that meal as Makayla and Hannah’s “last supper” and said that thereafter, the children were denied contact.
During the summer of 2017, sect members removed themselves to another part of Blair’s property to prepare for an apocalyptic event foretold by Archer and possibly connected to the eclipse that year. As part of preparations, they burned or otherwise destroyed personal effects such as phones and electronics.
At some point that summer, Blair discovered the girls’ bodies in the vehicle and helped Archer tarp up the car.
In September 2017, Blair’s alarmed father and one of his friends visited the property to check on him. They found him gaunt, emaciated, wearing strange, ratty robes and behaving oddly. Blair then revealed the car and its terrible secret to his father, who called authorities.
